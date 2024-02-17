Oscar winner Helen Mirren reflects on female-led films in Hollywood

Helen Mirren at the 37th Annual American Cinematheque Awards honoring Helen Mirren held at the … [+] Beverly Hilton on February 15, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. An evening sponsored by Fleur de Miraval. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images) Variety via Getty Images

During her illustrious career, Dame Helen Mirren has won an Oscar, a Tony, three Golden Globes, four BAFTAs, four Emmys and five Screen Actors Guild Awards, including this year for her storytelling work. barbie (2023). On Thursday evening, Mirren, 78, was recognized at the 37th Annual American Cinematheque Awards for lifetime achievement in the film industry.

Beginning her career as a stage actress, Mirren had her first major success in 1965, playing Cleopatra with the National Youth Theater in 1965. Antony and Cleopatra. From there, Mirren's most memorable early films include O lucky man! (1973), The Long Good Friday (1980), The cook, the thief, his wife and her lover (1989) and The Madness of King George (1994).

In 2007, Mirren won the Academy Award for her outstanding performance in The Queen (2006), playing the late Queen Elizabeth II. Most recently, Mirren can be seen playing the role of former Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir in the 2023 film. goldawhile continuing to star alongside Harrison Ford in 1923 (2022-), part of the ever-expanding Taylor Sheridans Yellow stone television universe.

When it came time for Mirren to be recognized as the ninth woman to receive the American Cinematheque Award, she told me, “I feel very nervous. Oddly enough, I don't like being the center of attention. I think that's why I'm an actress – it's because I can hide, in a way. Here, I can't hide, it's me, but I know that I'm surrounded by friends, by people who have come to support me, and that's an incredible thing.

Harrison Ford presents Helen Mirren with the American Cinematheque Award on stage during the … [+] 37th Annual American Cinematheque Awards at the Beverly Hilton on February 15, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for the American Cinematheque) Getty Images for the American Cinematheque

Established in 1984, the American Cinematheque is a member-supported, 501(c)(3) nonprofit cultural arts organization whose mission is to build an engaged film community through curating, conversation, and presentation of immersive films.

In presenting Mirren with his American Cinematheque Award, Ford said of his longtime scene partner and friend: “You are the kindest, funniest and wackiest, and I thank you for that. Other actors who took the stage to honor Mirren were Bryan Cranston, Patrick Stewart, Pierce Brosnan, Andrea Risenborough, Alan Cumming, Vin Diesel and Mirren's filmmaker husband Taylor Hackford, each of whom shared fond memories of their experiences alongside the winner of the evening.

Taylor Hackford and Helen Mirren at the 37th Annual American Cinematheque Awards honoring Helen … [+] Mirren held at the Beverly Hilton on February 15, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images) Variety via Getty Images

Hackford, who met Mirren while filming the 1985 film sleepless night and married him in 1997, revealed what he thinks makes his wife unique in Hollywood today. I think of its subtlety. Some people want to show you that they can be larger than life. Helen is never larger than life. If she is larger than life, it is because through her gaze and her incredible strength, she makes you believe in the character she embodies. For me, she's the best actress alive today – and I'm obviously prejudiced, but I've seen, probably more than anyone, that she can make any role human.

With Mirrens' recent work in barbie, alongside co-writer/director Greta Gerwig and actress/producer Margot Robbie, the Warner Bros. film. received eight Oscar nominations this year and grossed approximately $1.5 billion at the worldwide box office. I wondered what these types of female-led projects looked like, in front of and behind the camera. Past lives (2023) and Anatomy of a fall (2023), ultimately means for Mirren, with all the momentum happening in Hollywood right now.

American Cinematheque Award recipient Helen Mirren speaks on stage at the 37th … [+] Annual American Film Library Awards at the Beverly Hilton on February 15, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for the American Cinematheque) Getty Images for the American Cinematheque

Mirren said: “This is a huge amount of money. I think it's so exciting and role models are so important for young people. It takes seeing people like you – your race, your gender – on screen or behind the camera, to realize you can do it. So, having a film like barbie the success it has had teaches studios that yes, women can make incredibly successful films and young girls of six, seven, eight years old [years old] – play with their Barbies while thinking, Oh, maybe I'll be a director. So it's great.

As Mirren continues to work as an actress today, how could she say that her priorities in the stories she tells have evolved the most throughout her complex career?

I don't know if there's been a huge evolution, Mirren said. I mean, I started out as a classical theater actress and that was all I wanted to be. I didn't want to become a film actress, but that's what happened in my direction and it was an incredible journey. I feel like I'm in a constant state of learning and I just want to do things as varied as possible, and that's what I did.