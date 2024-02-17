Embarrassed, Alia Bhatt becomes embarrassed when called a global icon: I'm going to leave the stage. Watch | Bollywood News





Alia Bhatt debuted the trailer for Amazon Prime Video's upcoming original web series Poacher in Mumbai earlier this week. The actor is the executive producer of the series helmed by International Emmy Award winner Richie Mehta, known for Netflix's Delhi Crime. Alia, at the event, explained that she was “heavily pregnant” with Raha when she first met Richie to discuss the show and before deciding to support her. However, a video of Alia has now gone viral on several social media platforms, where she is seen embarrassed and blushing as the host during the launch of the show called her a “global icon”. In the video, the host introduces Alia by recounting all her achievements in her decade-long career. They call her “the quintessential actress, producer, global icon and executive producer.” Reacting to the host's compliments, Alia blushed and felt a little embarrassed and said, “Please don't.” No no, no, you can whisper it in my ear later. Alia also said, “No no no, please. I'm going to leave the stage. Alia's fans have been praised for being 'down to earth'. Several fans flooded the comments section of one such post from a paparazzi on Instagram with sweet messages for the Gully Boy actor. One person wrote: “Humblest”, another person wrote: “My favorite”. Alia, as executive producer of Poacher, previously shot for a promotional video for the series and shared: Being a part of this project is such a source of pride for me and our entire team at Eternal. Poacher is a clarion call to tackle the serious and heartbreaking problem of animal poaching and illegal wildlife trade. I hope Richie's powerful storytelling will compel everyone to stand up for the urgent need for wildlife preservation and encourage us to embrace coexistence with all living things. I am very excited to have partnered with QC Entertainment and Prime Video to bring this story to the world. Poacher, starring actors Nimisha Sajayan, Roshan Mathew, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Kani Kusruti, Ranjitha Menon and Maala Parvathi, will stream on Amazon Prime Video from February 23. Click for more updates and latest Bollywood news and entertainment updates. Also get the latest news and headlines from India and around the world on The Indian Express.

