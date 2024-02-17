Brian Wilson to be placed under conservatorship after wife's death – NBC Connecticut





Brian Wilson's management team filed a motion to place him under conservatorship due to his mental decline and the recent death of his wife, Melinda Ledbetter Wilson, who managed his daily life. The 81-year-old co-founder and mastermind of the Beach Boys suffers from a major neurocognitive disorder and takes medication for dementia, according to a medical declaration filed with the motion Wednesday in Los Angeles Superior Court. The motion asks a judge to appoint two longtime representatives of Wilson, publicist Jean Sievers and manager LeeAnn Hard, as conservators overseeing his personal and medical decisions because Mr. Wilson is unable to adequately provide for his own personal needs in physical health, food, clothing or shelter. The two women have had a close relationship with Mr. and Mrs. Wilson for many years, and Mr. Wilson trusts them, according to the filing. Ledbetter, whose husband credited her with stabilizing his troubled life, had managed to provide for his daily needs before his death on Jan. 30, the petition states. The decision came after consultation between Wilson, his seven children, guardian Gloria Ramos and his doctors, according to a statement posted Thursday on his social media accounts. “This decision was made to ensure that there will be no extreme changes to the home and that Brian and the children living in the home will be taken care of,” the posts state. Brian will be able to enjoy all his family and friends and continue to work on current projects as well as participate in the activities of his choice. California judges can appoint a conservator for the person, their finances called an estate, or both, as was the case with Britney Spears, whose court battle brought new attention to the legal situation. Wilson's petition only seeks a conservatorship of his person, saying he does not need a conservator of the estate because his assets are in a trust, with Hard as trustee. Deeply revered and acclaimed as a member, producer, arranger and chief songwriter of the Beach Boys, Wilson struggled with career-altering mental health and substance abuse issues in the 1960s. He met Ledbetter while he was a customer at a car dealership where she worked in the mid-1980s. At the time, Wilson had for years been under the close supervision of psychologist Dr. Eugene Landy. Ledbetter and others believed Landy was exploiting and mistreating Wilson, and feuded with Landy for years before banning him in 1992 from any contact with Wilson. Ledbetter died suddenly on Jan. 30, according to a Wilson spokesperson. Our five children and I are in tears. We are lost, Wilson said on his website. Melinda was more than my wife. She was my savior. »

