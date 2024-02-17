Masaan To Bulbbul: 4 Bollywood art films to watch on Netflix





Bollywood is known for its wide range of film genres. There's a movie for every mood; whether you want to watch something that gives you fear and goosebumps or something that makes your stomach churn with constant punchlines.

Bollywood films are known for their entertainment and masala factor. These films were commercially successful and popular with the public. However, some films are infused with artistic cinematography and dialogues, they are called art films. If you're a fan of aesthetic settings and deep storylines, here are some art films to watch on Netflix.

Masan (2015) Revolving around the story of four people living in the town of Banaras, Masaan stars Vicky Kaushal and Richa Chadha. Unlike traditional Bollywood films, this film revolves around the ordinary lives of these people and their struggles as they live in a city where people are not very tolerant. They fight against the general issues of caste and gender while trying their best to exist and pave the way for a better life.

Bulbul (2020) Bulbul, starring Triptii Dimri and produced by Anushka Sharma, is a folklore set in the late 1800s in British India. This Netflix original film is about a child bride named Bulbbul who is married to a man decades older than him but rich to the core. After a potential love affair with her brother-in-law who was just as young as her, she is the victim of abuse from her husband and her twin. It breaks his soul but also gives him endurance. Tamacha (2015) Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone have been cast together in Imtiaz Ali's film Tamasha. It's the story of an ordinary person, Ved, who meets Tara in Corsica where they pretend to be invented versions of themselves. After returning to India, their paths cross several years later when they start dating, but something goes wrong, and so begins Ved's journey of self-discovery. Oudaan (2010) After being expelled from his boarding school in Shimla, Rohan, left alone at school, returns home to Jamshedpur. He must stay with his strict father and half-brother, study engineering against his choice, and work in his father's factory. Watch how he fights his demons and flies high.

