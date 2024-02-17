Singers show country music's future is bright at Ten Man Jam – The Oakland Press





Music could once again be the story of country radio station WYCD-FM's Ten Man Jam Thursday evening, February 15. Last year's edition was marred by a severe ice storm that prevented some artists, including headliner Jelly Roll, from making it to the Fox Theater. But all 10 bands — a roster that includes names like Scotty McCreery, Brian Kelley, Riley Green, supergroup The Frontmen and surprise special guest Mitchell Tenpenny — arrived safely in town for Ten Man Jam's return to the Fillmore Detroit and delighted a hyped audience. bring the crowd together with intimate performances and stories about their songs. And there was no shortage of No. 1 hits throughout the song's three-and-a-half hours (including the 25-minute intermission), from McCreery's “Five More Minutes” to ” Half of Me” by Green or Chris. Lane's “Big, Big Plans,” complete with a funny story about proposing to his wife with one foot in a pile of dog poop. The Frontmen, on the other hand, took up their members' history with the past successes of their groups Lonestar (“What About Now”, “Amazed”), Little Texas (“God Bless Texas”) and Restless Hearts (“The Bluest Skies in Texas”) as well as with a new song, “I Need You”. The show was in fact largely dedicated to the next generation. The likes of Dillon Carmichael, Frank Ray, Tenille Arts and Meghan Patrick and even her husband Tenpenny are still in the very early stages of their careers. And while Kelley — the only artist to sport an actual cowboy hat on Thursday (trucker caps were more prevalent) — certainly has pedigree from his time with Florida Georgia Line, his solo career is also something of a fresh start. Ten Man Jam was therefore dotted with a seductive freshness; Kelley introduced his first song, “Maker's”, as something he had never performed in public before, and even McCreery previewed something new, “Slow Dance” – after singing a bit from “You Dropped a Bomb on Me” by the Gap Band. a pre-recorded backing track. Nor was it the only moment of the evening like that; Ray followed up his final song, “Tequila Mockinbird,” with Redbone’s 1974 hit “Come and Get Your Love,” with the other artists around him joining in. Tenpenny, meanwhile, provided gentle guitar and backing vocal support for Patrick on his “Red Roses and Red Flags.” On the opposite end of the spectrum, however, Ontario-born Arts, openly reeling from the recent end of a nine-year romantic relationship, took Green to task after he chose to play his double-platinum 2019 hit “I Wish Grandpas Never Died.” ” immediately after telling a moving story about his own grandfather while introducing “Somebody Like That,” his breakthrough hit from the same year. This was a problem though. Harmony largely prevailed at this year's Ten Man Jam, between the artists themselves and with the crowd – who were also happy to hear Lane sing a sample of “It's So Cold in the D” and cheer McCreery on as he shouted the Detroit Lions.

