Today in Entertainment History: Clash began their first US tour | Entertainment





On February 17, 1960, Elvis Presley received his first gold album, for the album titled Elvis. It included the songs Rip It Up, Old Shep and Ready Teddy. In 1970, singer Joni Mitchell announced her retirement from performing. She began doing shows again during the year. In 1971, James Taylor made his prime-time television debut on The Johnny Cash Show. Taylor sang Fire and Rain and Carolina on My Mind. In 1972, Pink Floyd premiered Dark Side of the Moon in concert at the Rainbow Theater in London. The album was released the following year. In 1976, the Eagles released their Greatest Hits album. In 1979, The Clash began their first American tour in New York. In 1982, jazz pianist Thelonius Monk died in Englewood, New Jersey, after a long illness. He was 64 years old. In 1988, in Hollywood, Florida, a 12-year-old Motley Crue fan set his legs on fire trying to imitate a stunt in the band's Live Wire video. He suffered burns to more than 10 percent of his body. Motley Crue said the group's stunts should not be attempted at home. In 2013, country singer Mindy McCready was found dead on her porch in an apparent suicide. She was 37 years old. Today's birthdays: Actress Christina Pickles (The Wedding Singer, St. Elsewhere) is 89 years old. Football player turned actor Jim Brown (The Dirty Dozen) is 88 years old. Actress Brenda Fricker (My Left Foot, So I Married an Ax Murderer) is 79. Actress Becky Ann Baker (Girls, Freaks and Geeks) is 71. Actor Rene Russo is 70 years old. Actor Richard Karn (Home Improvement) is 68 years old. Actor Lou Diamond Phillips is 62 years old. Comedian Larry the Cable Guy is 61 years old. Director Michael Bay (Transformers, Armageddon) is 60 years old. Singer Chante Moore is 57 years old. Guitarist Tim Mahoney of 311 (three-eleven) is 54 years old. Actor Dominic Purcell (Prison Break) is 54 years old. Actress Denise Richards is 53 years old. Green Day singer-guitarist Billie Joe Armstrong is 52 years old. Actor Jerry O'Connell is 50 years old. Country singer Bryan White is 50 years old. Actor Kelly Carlson (Nip/Tuck) is 48 years old. Actor Conrad Ricamora (How To Get Away With Murder) is 45 years old. Actor Jason Ritter (Kevin (probably) Save the World, Joan of Arcadia) is 44 years old. Actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt is 43 years old. Television personality Paris Hilton is 43 years old. TV co-host Daphne Oz (The Chew) is 38 years old. Actor Chord Overstreet (Glee) is 35 years old. – songwriter Ed Sheeran is 33 years old. Actor Meaghan Martin (10 Things I Hate About You, Camp Rock) is 32 years old. Actor Sasha Pieterse (PEE-ter-seh) (Pretty Little Liars) is 28 years old.

