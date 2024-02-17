Dangal actor Suhani Bhatnagar, who played young Babita Phogat, dies at 19 | Bollywood





Aamir Khan's Dangal co-star Suhani Bhatnagar, who played the role of young Babita Phogat, has passed away. Confirming the news, Aamir's company Aamir Khan Productions visited X on Saturday to mourn the loss. Read also : Dangal, a story about Geeta Phogats' wrestling family Suhani Bhatnagar in a still from Aamir Khan's Dangal (left). Although the cause of her death remains unclear, Suhani was reportedly treated for her fractured leg in hospital. According to a report by Dainik Jagran, she was under treatment at AIIMS Delhi for some time. Experience the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now! Aamir Khan Productions' tweet read, “We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing away of our Suhani. Our deepest condolences to his mother Poojaji and the entire family. Such a talented young girl, such a team player, Dangal would have been incomplete without Suhani. Suhani, you will always remain a star in our hearts. Rest in peace.” Suhani rose to fame with her role in Dangal (2016), where she worked alongside Aamir Khan, Sakshi Tanwar and Zaira Wasim. After her stint in the film, she appeared in a few commercials. According to some reports, the cause of his death was a buildup of fluid throughout his body after reacting to medication following an accident.

