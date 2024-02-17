In our backyard | News, Sports, Jobs





Recently my Kiwanis group had the chance to hear Rachel Buss from Annie's House in Bottineau Winter Park. The most surprising part of this visit was not the number of visitors the park welcomes each year or even the number of adaptive clients they assist. For me it was how many people were unaware of the history, services and absolute gem of an establishment we have just a short drive from here. You see, I grew up in the Turtle Mountains and spent almost every day during the winter months exploring the 40 acres they sit on. The ski area has come a long way since the late 70s and 80s when it was literally my second home, adding terrain parks, tubing, additional runs, a chairlift, a new fully adaptive chalet, with adaptive programming, hiking. trails and even off-season programming. Bottineau Winter Park began humbly in 1969 on the western edge of the Turtle Mountains, a few kilometers south of the Canadian border. It is my understanding that a group of local businessmen and sports enthusiasts had the vision to create a recreational park to attract visitors from the region and Canada in hopes of strengthening the business economy and 'offer family fun. It all started with a few races and a very modest A-frame chalet that grew to meet the demands of the crowds over the years. I still remember the day the second level opened in the old chalet and how hot it was up there (perfect for a midday nap). What a vision this was and ultimately became as it is now the premier facility in North Dakota focused on empowering people with disabilities and their families to enjoy the incredible outdoor activities that are offered to us during the winter months in particular, but also throughout the year. . Today, Annie's House (the new ski chalet that replaced the old A-frame chalet) is filled with families spending time together on the hill (tubing, skiing and snowboarding), friends spending time quality time outdoors in ND, ski racers (some of them the best in the Midwest) training for the next big race, and people of all skill levels interacting and appreciating the gift we've been given . As for me, I guess I took for granted the days as a kid when I would go to work with my parents at the lodge, ski all day, and fall asleep in the car on the way home. I look back on it now and can't believe how lucky I was to have a place like this in my backyard. As an adult, I can't help but think about the conversations that must have happened in the late '60s before the vision for the park came to fruition. Certainly, there must have been naysayers and citizens who opposed this project (like almost any large-scale municipal project) and I wonder if a glimpse of the park we enjoy today would have changed their minds. notice. I am convinced that the supporters of all those years ago would be proud of how far they have come and the legacy they have left us. Today's latest news and more in your inbox

