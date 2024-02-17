Dangal actor Suhani Bhatnagar, who played young Babita Phogat, dies at 19

Suhani Bhatnagar, who played young Babita Phogat in Aamir Khan's Dangal, died on Saturday at the age of 19. The actor's cause of death is not known till now and his last rites will take place at Ajronda Crematorium in Sector 15, Faridabad.

According to reports, Suhani Bhatnagar was admitted to a hospital in Delhi and was battling a prolonged illness. The nature of the disease remains unknown at this time.

According to a report by news platform Navbharattimes, Suhani Bhatnagar suffered an accident in which her leg was fractured. The painkillers she took during her injury had serious side effects on her body and created multiple health complications for the actor.

Suhani Bhatnagar in Dangal

Dangal tells the inspiring true story of Mahavir Singh Phogat, a former wrestler who trained his daughters, Geeta Kumari Phogat and Babita Kumari Phogat, to fight against societal expectations and gender norms. Suhani Bhatnagar played the role of young Babita Kumari, portraying the early stages of the character's journey and struggles.

The film was widely acclaimed for its gripping narrative, performances and the portrayal of the Phogat family's struggle against patriarchal society. Suhani Bhatnagar's performance as young Babita was well received, contributing to the film's success.

After her brilliant work in the 2016 film, Suhani Bhatnagar took a break from the film industry as she wanted to concentrate on her studies. The actor was planning to resume his career after completing his studies. She was active on social media platforms and regularly shared updates about her life.

While promoting Dangal, Suhani Bhatnagar posted several photos on Instagram with her co-actors, including Aamir Khan and other members of the film's crew. The actor participated in various media interactions during promotions and was appreciated by the audience for her simplicity.

Published: February 17, 2024, 02:46 PM IST

