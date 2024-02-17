Colorado Music Festival unveils summer lineup, including virtuoso violinist – Boulder Daily Camera





Every year since 1976, a group of renowned musicians from across the continent have gathered beneath the Flatirons at Chautauqua Park in Boulder to participate in an unforgettable summer tradition. Some musicians arrive from Phoenix, equipped with violins and cellos. Others arrive from Detroit, loaded with heavy brass trumpets and shiny trombones. And others from Vancouver arrive with dismantled woodwinds and extra reeds. From July to the end of August, these musicians practice together almost daily, perform together several times a week, laugh together, learn together and possibly do some mouthpiece stretches together after the show. While this premise sounds like it would make for an extremely compelling reality TV series (The Music! The Drama! The Carpal Tunnel Injuries!), these musicians are coming to Boulder to provide a different type of entertainment to audiences: a (great) handful of world-class classical concerts that make up the Colorado Music Festival (CMF). The CMF, now in its 48th year, has established a reputation as one of the premier classical music festivals in the country, featuring over 42 core musicians who are outstanding national and international musicians. Under the direction of the famous Peter Oundjian, the festival is known for showcasing a diverse repertoire blending beloved classical works and contemporary compositions. This year’s festival, according to a recent CMF press release, should be no different. From July 5 to August 4 at Chautauqua Auditorium, CMF will present 19 performances of orchestral and chamber music, featuring the talents of the Colorado Music Festival Orchestra, 11 guest artists, two internationally renowned string quartets and three guest conductors . You're unlikely to hear these programs anywhere else, Oundjian, the music director, said in a statement. Each week has a unique theme and no two parties are the same. My intention is for the contrast between the musical choices to be stimulating. And there will be contrast. The concert program includes a performance by Augustin Hadelich, considered one of the greatest violinists of all time. Hadelich will return to Boulder for the festival after a stellar CMF performance in 2021 to perform Tchaikovsky's Violin Concerto on August 1-2. Another highlight of the season includes the world premiere of a concerto by Gabriela Lena Frank, named by the Washington Post as one of the most important composers. On July 2, his new music, in addition to Florence Prices Adoration and Joan Towers' Concerto for Orchestra, will be performed by Boulders' Grammy Award-winning Takcs Quartet alongside the CMF Orchestra. The CMF will also commemorate the birthdays of some notable composers, including the 200th birthday of composer Anton Bruckner with a special performance of his Fourth Symphony, accompanied by a tribute to composer Arnold Schoenberg, marking his 150th birthday with a performance of the masterpiece work “Verklrte Nacht” (Transfigured Night), both on July 14. Other program highlights include a concert featuring iconic works inspired by Scheherazade tales by Rimsky-Korsakov and Rave; the great and beautiful Danish String Quartet; and Green Eggs and Ham, a family-friendly, comprehensive adaptation of Dr. Seuss's beloved tale. “We continue to focus on making our Festival stand out, Elizabeth

McGuire, executive director of CMF, said in a statement. There is vibrancy throughout this season thanks to thoughtful and innovative programming. We are excited to introduce our audiences to diverse, contemporary voices alongside and in conversation with the great masterpieces. Tickets for the 2024 CMF season go on sale March 5. The CMF offers $10 tickets to youth aged 18 and under and to students with a valid school ID. For more information, visit ColoradoMusicFestival.org or contact the Chautauqua Box Office at 303-440-7666.

