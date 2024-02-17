When Aamir Khan revealed he became an actor simply by accident' | Bollywood





Actor Aamir Khan has starred in numerous films in his career spanning over three decades and is hailed as 'Mr Perfectionist'. But did you know that Aamir never wanted to become an actor? In an old interview with Movie Magazine in 1988, shared by Reddit, Aamir had even sworn as a child that he would “never become a producer or have anything to do with films”. (Also Read | Aamir Khan auditioned for Ravi Kishan's role in Laapataa Ladies, reveals Kiran Rao) Aamir Khan in a still from Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak (1988). When Aamir Khan wanted to stay away from films When asked if he had “always” wanted to be an actor, Aamir had replied: “When I was a child, I was shy, nervous, clumsy and clumsy (words that seem to have no connection with “The acting profession was very far from my thoughts, my relationships with the “filmi” disappointed me even more. My father (Tahir Hussain) being a producer, paid the directors and artists; yet he regularly had to chase them away, because they played musical chairs with him before finishing his films. Seeing these unfavorable conditions. I swore I would never become a producer or have anything to do with films. Experience the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now! When Aamir Khan said acting was by accident He also explained what made him change his mind. He had said: “Acting was just by accident. When I was in standard XII, Aditya Bhattacharya approached me for his short film, which he wanted to send for the festival and I said 'Yes' just for fun. I enjoyed the experience and it gradually grew into making me confident that I could take action. So I decided to become an actor as a career. How Aamir's family reacted to his decision Regarding his family's reaction to his decision, he had stated that “there had been no problems at home when I decided to become an actor, but I got the message from them that maybe “playing” wasn't such a sensible decision. Aamir first appeared on screen as a child actor in Yaadon Ki Baaraat (1973). As an adult, his first film role was in Holi (1984). He began a full-time acting career with a starring role in Qayamat Se Qayamat. Take (1988). About Aamir's films so far Aamir made his mark with films such as Raakh (1989), Dil (1990), Rangeela (1995), Raja Hindustani (1996), Sarfarosh (1999), Lagaan and Dil Chahta Hai (2001), Fanaa and Rang De Basanti (2006). , Taare Zameen Par (2007), Ghajini (2008), 3 Idiots (2009), Dhoom 3 (2013), PK (2014) and Dangal (2016), among others. Aamir was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha (2022), which received a lukewarm response at the box office. Following the failure of the film, Aamir took a break. Now, his production house, Aamir Khan Productions will produce Kiran Rao's directorial project Laapataa Ladies. The film, starring Pratibha Ranta, will hit the theaters on March 1. Aamir Khan Productions is also producing Lahore 1947, starring Sunny Deol and Abhimanyu Singh. Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the film also stars Preity Zinta and Shabana Azmi. Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! Click to follow our WhatsApp channel Your daily dose of celebrity gossip, movies, shows and updates all in one place

