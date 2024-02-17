Entertainment
'Malcolm in the Middle' Star Frankie Muniz Returning to Daytona and Climbing the Ranks of NASCAR Racing
DAYTONA BEACH, Florida — Frankie Muniz was late. At least that's what he thought.
The 38-year-old actor turned race car driver was walking around the Daytona International Speedway's indoor circuit Friday without knowing where to go. He was lost, essentially feeling like Malcolm in the middle of nowhere.
He asked for help and was quickly pointed in the right direction. But a minute later he was back. He had forgotten that it was now Eastern Time, so the Scottsdale, Ariz. resident was actually two hours early for the Xfinity Series drivers meeting.
It was the latest round of confusion for Muniz, who had to wait until last week to announce his racing plans for 2024. Muniz, who competed in the entry-level ARCA series last year, will attempt to make his Xfinity Series debut in the No. Ford .35 Series for Joey Gase Racing at Daytona.
It's been a really interesting offseason, Muniz told The Associated Press on Friday. Everything was done a long time ago and then it wasn't done, then it was done, then it wasn't done, then something else was done and it wasn't done . Everything is out of our control.
Muniz insisted the delays had nothing to do with Ford or funding, simply saying a lot had to come together to make it work.
But he said the situation was far from ideal.
I thought I was going to spend a lot of time with my team, in the (simulator) and in the store, he said. Instead, I met my guys today; I met a lot of them today.
Muniz still has to qualify for Saturday's race, a potentially daunting task given that six of the 44 participants will be sent home.
So racing is the main objective. And that would be just the beginning of Muniz's learning curve as he takes the next step in his racing career. Although he has driven competitively for decades, Muniz has yet to make a pit stop since ARCA relaxed rules that make it easier for teams to add fuel, change tires and to make adjustments to the car.
Obviously I'm competitive and you want to go there, he said. But at the same time, I need to learn.
Muniz learned a lot last year. He led the ARCA Series points standings at times and finished fourth despite a number of mechanical problems late in the 20-race season. He also gained confidence and respect among his peers.
He became a regular in the NASCAR garages and other teams were eager to offer him advice and help. He's not sure that's the case as he climbs the NASCAR ranks.
The only thing I can compare it to is like going to a new school, he said. You can feel like you're the man of one school and you go to this new school, I don't know anyone. Will people welcome me here?
I kind of have that feeling. Like even walking in the garage, I don't know if people still accept me there.
If he wanders around the garage long enough, he'll probably come across a familiar face. Muniz shared an acting scene with NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Jeff Gordon in 1998.
Muniz played the role of a young man hospitalized in need of a kidney transplant in the comedy Spin City. Gordon and NBA player Jayson Williams went back and forth trying to agree on what they planned to do to support the child.
Muniz then landed the lead role in the popular television series Malcolm in the Middle and starred in the film Agent Cody Banks.
He hasn't forgotten his acting roots either. Muniz used a photo of Hollywood's head, with one hand resting on his chin, for the photo on his NASCAR ID. It stands out, that's for sure.
And he hopes to do the same on the track.
I'm excited to prove to people that I can race in this series, he said. I know it's not going to be easy. ARCA is a superb series. There are very good cars, very good competition. It's a whole other level.
Everyone is good. I don't want to call it self-doubt. It has nothing to do with that. I just have to prove it to myself as soon as we get on track. I hope we can do it.
