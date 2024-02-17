Going out in Montpellier: family visit, Bollywood, chifoumi, techno… ideas for this Saturday





At the Fabre museum, the Gaumont Comdie cinema, the Victor-Hugo media library, the Halle Tropisme, the Social bar or the Mélomane club, discover our selection of outings for this Saturday February 17, 2024 in Montpellier.

Family visit 2 – 5 years old “Nature tinkers” Muse Fabre. Enjoy a sensory visit with the family to experiment with shapes and materials in the Toni Grand exhibition. Immerse yourself in a dream that will take you fishing and then into the forest in the Camargue. > This Saturday, February 17 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., then Wednesday 21, Friday 23 and Saturday, February 24 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., at the Fabre museum39 boulevard Bonnes Nouvelles Montpellier. €7 per participant, only one accompanying adult per family. Contact: 04 67 14 83 00. Bollywood: “Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya” (Hindi version) Accomplishment. Comedy, romance (2h21, VOST) by Amit Joshi, Aradhana Sah, with Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Dharmendra. Aryan cannot find the ideal partner. He meets a perfect girl, Sifra, during a mission in the United States and falls in love with her, only to later discover that it is an impossible love story. > This Saturday, February 17 at 1:45 p.m., at the Gaumont Comdie cinema10 place de la Comedy Montpellier. student, school €11.70; normal price €15.60. Musical nap: heart in music Well-being. Recommended for adults and adolescents. Curtains drawn, lights dimmed, everyone sits as they wish, sitting or lying down to enjoy and relax to a musical selection full of tenderness and sweetness… > Free entry within the limit of available places. This Saturday, February 17 from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., the Victor-Hugo media library, 207 rue Guillaume-Janvier Montpellier. Contact: 04 67 27 17 17. L'Aveneur Concert. DJ support: Delon. The Avener started out sitting in front of a piano and found himself standing behind the decks! With several collaborations, The Avener unveiled “Fade Out Lines” in 2013, a hit which earned him recognition in France but also in Germany. Reconciling electro with emotion, the producer impresses with his complex, multifaceted music. > By reservation. This Saturday, February 17 at 6 p.m., the Halle Tropisme, 121 rue Fontcouverte Montpellier. From €19 to 28 (+ rental fees). Chifoumi glove Bars and clubs. You are invited to do a “rock, paper, scissors” with the whole bar! > This Saturday February 17 at 8 p.m., at the social bar48 square de la Babote Montpellier. Technology code 2.4 Bars and clubs. The first Techno Code of the year and “looks hot”. Line-up: Matrakk; Mylacid; Isa Chesnokova; Satu; Benj. > This Saturday, February 17 from 11:55 p.m. to 6 a.m., at the Mlomane Club, 11 rue du Lantissargues Montpellier. €18 on site. Contact: 06 68 09 59 48. Find more ideas for outings for this Saturday in our online calendar

