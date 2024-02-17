'Madame Web,' 'The New Look' and the Week's Best Happenings – The Hollywood Reporter

Here's a look at this week's biggest premieres, parties and openings in Los Angeles and New York, including events for Madame Web, The new look And Avatar: The Last Airbender.

Santa Barbara International Film Festival

The 10-day festival toasted an all-star group, including Robert Downey Jr., Lily Gladstone, America Ferrera, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Billie Eilish, Mark Ruffalo, Martin Scorsese, Justine Triet, Paul Giamatti and Jeffrey Wright.

Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr. and Rob Lowe Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Greta Lee, Andrew Scott, Charles Melton, America Ferrera, Lily Gladstone and Da'Vine Joy Randolph Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images

Finneas and Billie Eilish Tibrina Hobson/Getty

Mark Ruffalo and Emma Stone Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images

Justine Triet and Martin Scorsese Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images

Paul Giamatti and Virginia Madsen Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Jeffrey Wright Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Madame Web first

Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney, Isabela Merced, Celeste O'Connor, Tahar Rahim, Emma Roberts,

Adam Scott and Zosia Mamet joined writer-director SJ Clarkson at the Los Angeles premiere of their superhero film on Monday.

Celeste O'Connor, Sydney Sweeney, Dakota Johnson, Isabela Merced and SJ Clarkson Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Tahar Rahim and Adam Scott Frazer Harrison/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

The new look first

Apple and Dior rolled out the red carpet in New York on Monday for the premiere of The new lookwith Ben Mendelsohn, Juliette Binoche, John Malkovich, Glenn Close and Maisie Williams.

Maisie Williams, Ben Mendelsohn, Juliette Binoche, John Malkovich and Glenn Close Rob Kim/Getty Images

It's me… now: a love story first

Jennifer Lopez launched her Prime Video film in Los Angeles on Tuesday, with the support of her husband Ben Affleck.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Jennifer Salke and Jennifer Lopez Todd Williamson

Avatar: The Last Airbender first

The cast and creators of Netflix's new live-action adaptation reunited Thursday for the premiere in Los Angeles.

Ian Ousley, Elizabeth Yu, Gordon Cormier, Kiawentiio Tarbell and Dallas Liu Charley Gallay/Getty Images

American Cinematheque Awards

The American Cinematheque hosted its 37th annual American Cinematheque Awards on Thursday, honoring Screen Engine's Helen Mirren and Kevin Goetz, with appearances by Pierce Brosnan, Alan Cumming, Bryan Cranston, Vin Diesel, Harrison Ford, Taylor Hackford, Andrea Riseborough and Patrick Stewart.

Taylor Hackford and Helen Mirren Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

mea culpa first

Tyler Perry launched his latest Netflix film, starring Kelly Rowland, in New York on Thursday, with support from Michelle Williams and Beyoncé.

Michelle Williams, Tina Knowles, Kelly Rowland, Tyler Perry and Niija Kuykendall Noam Galaï/Getty Images

Shaq's Fun House

Shaquille O'Neal kicked off Super Bowl weekend with the carnival-themed music festival Shaq's Fun House at XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas on Friday. The event included performances from Lil' Wayne, Diplo and DJ DIESEL aka Shaq himself.

Shaquille O'Neal Greg Doherty/Getty Images

FanDuel Super Bowl Party

Calvin Harris and Kid Cudi took the stage for electric performances of their biggest hits at the FanDuel Super Bowl Party powered by Spotify on Friday in Fontainebleau.

Kid Cudi David Becker/Getty Images

WME Sports and Super Bowl Party 160over90

WME Sports and 160over90 hosted their annual Super Bowl party at the Endeavor and TKO Lounge the Friday before the big game. Guests included a mix of star athletes, sportscasters, executives and celebrities, including Justin Jefferson, Cam Newton, Venus Williams, Terrell Edmunds, Cedric Tillman, Reggie Bush, Carl Nassib, Garrett Williams and Jemele Hill. Later in the evening, WME's music division hosted a party with guests including Anderson .Paak, Meek Mill and Victoria Monét.

Richard Weitz, Co-Chairman of WME, Cari Champion, Ari Emanuel, CEO of Endeavor, Jemele Hill, Christian Muirhead, Co-Chairman of WME DANIEL RAHAL

Anderson .Paak and Armani Blanc DANIEL RAHAL

h.wood Homecoming Party

On Friday, The h.wood Group and Uncommon Entertainment celebrated the big game weekend in Las Vegas in partnership with Revolve, with headliners David Guetta and Future, whose performance included a surprise DJ set from Travis Scott. On Saturday, Amika Akaya opened for DJ Zack Bia, who introduced Rich the Kid for a surprise performance in front of headliners Kaytranada and Jack Harlow.

Future Kyle Goldberg/BFA.com

Pinky Ring Opening Party

Bruno Mars opened the doors to his Las Vegas party destination and entertainment lounge, The Pinky Ring, inside the Bellagio Resort and Casino on Saturday with an exclusive celebration and show.

Bruno Mars and the Hooligans MGM Resorts International

Fanatics Super Bowl Party

On Saturday, Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin hosted his annual Fanatics Super Bowl party at the Marquee Dayclub at the Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas. The event featured 18 special performances from Travis Scott, Ice Spice, The Chainsmokers, Meek Mill, Fabolous, Ne-Yo and The Kid LAROI, with surprise sets from Ciara, T-Pain, Quavo, Remy Ma, E-40, Fat Joe. , Sheck Wes, JID and Zack Bia.

frozen spice Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Paul Rudd Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Alice and Jack first

CAA's Rick Kurtzman Theater hosted a special advanced screening and private reception for the upcoming PBS Masterpiece miniseries Alice and Jack. Star Andrea Riseborough attended the event alongside designer Victor Levin. Attendees included Jon Cryer, Steve Buscemi, Frances Fisher and designer Jeremy Scott.

Groundswell Productions' Michael London, executive producer Lorenzo De Maio, Masterpiece executive producer Susanne Simpson, creator Victor Levin and star Andrea Riseborough. Todd Williamson

Mike O'Malley, Chris Bauer and Steve Buscemi. Todd Williamson

Andrea Riseborough and Jeremy Scott. Todd Williamson

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba – Training Hashira first

Channing Tatum and daughter Everly attended the red carpet premiere of Aniplex of America and Crunchyroll's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Training Hashira in New York on Saturday.

Tanjiro, Channing Tatum, Everly Tatum and Nezuko Kamado Craig Barritt/Getty Images

Nordstrom Event and Favorite Girl

On Saturday, Nordstrom NYC and Favorite Daughter hosted the first-ever live podcast recording of The world's first podcast hosted by Sara and Erin Foster, co-founders of Favorite Daughter, and Rickie De Sole, director of women's fashion at Nordstrom.

Erin Foster, Rickie De Sole, Tinx and Sara Foster Rupert Ramsay/BFA.com

Guy Fieri's Flavortown Tailgate

Guy Fieri hosted his annual Flavortown Tailgate for thousands of fans on Sunday, with support from Diplo, Eli Manning and Gordon Ramsay.

Guy Fieri and Diplo Mindy Petit/Getty Images

Flipper’s Roller Boogie Palace afterparty

Flipper's Roller Boogie Palace hosted an exclusive Vegas afterparty at the Encore Beach Club at Wynn Las Vegas following Sunday's big game. Hosted by Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg, the party celebrated the release of Usher's new album, Go homeas well as Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg's new line of canned cocktails, Gin & Juice.

Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

The Vince Staples Show special screening

Creator and star Vince Staples launched his new Netflix series in Los Angeles on Monday.

Vince Staples Charley Gallay/Getty Images

Shogun first

FX celebrated the premiere of its new original series Shogun with the cast and crew of the series at the Academy Museum on Tuesday.

Justin Marks, Rachel Kondo, Eriko Miyagawa, Cosmo Jarvis, Hiroyuki Sanada, Anna Sawai, Michaela Clavell and Tadanobu Asano Erod Harris/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

Launch of Dundas Beauty x Revolve

Dundas Beauty co-founders Peter Dundas and Evangelo Bousis hosted an intimate dinner in Los Angeles on Tuesday with friends of the brand, including Sofía Vergara, Paris Jackson and Alessandra Ambrosio, to celebrate the launch of their first beauty line in partnership with Revolve.

Evangelo Bousis, Giovanna Battaglia Engelbert, Paris Jackson, Anastasia Soare, Sofia Vergara, Alessandra Ambrosio and Peter Dundas Marc Patrick/BFA.com

Mantel launch party

Following the announcement that Alexis Ohanian's Seven Seven Six and Brent Montgomery's Wheelhouse are teaming up to launch Mantel, a community and content platform focused on the collectibles industry, the duo hosted an evening of Mantel launch Tuesday at Wheelhouse LA.

Ed Simpson, Brent Montgomery, Alexis Ohanian and Evan Parker Vivien Best

Godzilla minus one UTA Screening

On Tuesday, the UTA organized a Godzilla minus one screening attended by director, screenwriter and VFX supervisor Takashi Yamazaki, visual effects director Kiyoko Shibuya, 3D CG director Masaki Takahashi and effects artist and composer Tatsuji Nojima.

Jason Burns (UTA Partner and Co-Head of Motion Picture Literary), Tatsuji Nojima, Takashi Yamazaki, Kiyoko Shibuya, Masaki Takahashi and Max Michael (UTA Asia Business Development Manager) Roger Kisby for UTA

Cultivated Hollywood themed dinner

Independent publication Cultivated Review hosted an intimate dinner at Gigi's Hollywood on Tuesday to celebrate its Art + Film issue, featuring cover stars LaKeith Stanfield and Charles Melton.

LaKeith Stanfield and Charles Melton Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com

“Orchestration Maestro” special event

The New York Philharmonic, conducted by Yannick Nézet-Séguin, celebrated Maestro performing selections from Leonard Bernstein featured in the film at David Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center on Wednesday. The performance was followed by a conversation with Nézet-Séguin, Bradley Cooper and Carey Mulligan. Guests included Spike Lee, Ellen Burstyn, Anna Wintour, Sam Smith, Christopher Meloni, Candice Bergen and Victor Garber.

Spike Lee, Tonya Lewis Lee and Bradley Cooper Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

Anatomy of a fall live table reading

Film Independent and Neon hosted a live table read with stars from Anatomy of a fall in Los Angeles on Wednesday. Justine Triet co-directed alongside Franklin Leonard of The Black List, and Sandra Hüller surprised the audience by introducing the film.

(Clockwise) Quincy Isaiah, Brett Goldstein, Franklin Leonard, Sandra Hüller, Justine Triet, Jay Ellis, Olivia Wilde, Danny Ramirez, Riley Keough, Tig Notaro, Messi the Dog, Sherry Cola, Kate Berlant and Bob Odenkirk Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Opening night of the LA Art Show

The LA Art Show hosted its first opening night Wednesday in support of the American Heart Association to kick off the city's 2024 art season.

Damar Hamlin and Lucy Hale Amy Sussman/Getty Images

The day I met Björk gallery opening

On Thursday, WeTransfer presented the opening of The day I met Björk, an exhibition of previously unpublished photographs of Björk by Spike Jonze, curated by Humberto Leon at his Los Angeles restaurant and gallery, Arroz & Fun.