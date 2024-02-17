Entertainment
'Madame Web,' 'The New Look' and the Week's Best Happenings – The Hollywood Reporter
Here's a look at this week's biggest premieres, parties and openings in Los Angeles and New York, including events for Madame Web, The new look And Avatar: The Last Airbender.
Santa Barbara International Film Festival
The 10-day festival toasted an all-star group, including Robert Downey Jr., Lily Gladstone, America Ferrera, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Billie Eilish, Mark Ruffalo, Martin Scorsese, Justine Triet, Paul Giamatti and Jeffrey Wright.
Madame Web first
Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney, Isabela Merced, Celeste O'Connor, Tahar Rahim, Emma Roberts,
Adam Scott and Zosia Mamet joined writer-director SJ Clarkson at the Los Angeles premiere of their superhero film on Monday.
The new look first
Apple and Dior rolled out the red carpet in New York on Monday for the premiere of The new lookwith Ben Mendelsohn, Juliette Binoche, John Malkovich, Glenn Close and Maisie Williams.
It's me… now: a love story first
Jennifer Lopez launched her Prime Video film in Los Angeles on Tuesday, with the support of her husband Ben Affleck.
Avatar: The Last Airbender first
The cast and creators of Netflix's new live-action adaptation reunited Thursday for the premiere in Los Angeles.
American Cinematheque Awards
The American Cinematheque hosted its 37th annual American Cinematheque Awards on Thursday, honoring Screen Engine's Helen Mirren and Kevin Goetz, with appearances by Pierce Brosnan, Alan Cumming, Bryan Cranston, Vin Diesel, Harrison Ford, Taylor Hackford, Andrea Riseborough and Patrick Stewart.
mea culpa first
Tyler Perry launched his latest Netflix film, starring Kelly Rowland, in New York on Thursday, with support from Michelle Williams and Beyoncé.
Shaq's Fun House
Shaquille O'Neal kicked off Super Bowl weekend with the carnival-themed music festival Shaq's Fun House at XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas on Friday. The event included performances from Lil' Wayne, Diplo and DJ DIESEL aka Shaq himself.
FanDuel Super Bowl Party
Calvin Harris and Kid Cudi took the stage for electric performances of their biggest hits at the FanDuel Super Bowl Party powered by Spotify on Friday in Fontainebleau.
WME Sports and Super Bowl Party 160over90
WME Sports and 160over90 hosted their annual Super Bowl party at the Endeavor and TKO Lounge the Friday before the big game. Guests included a mix of star athletes, sportscasters, executives and celebrities, including Justin Jefferson, Cam Newton, Venus Williams, Terrell Edmunds, Cedric Tillman, Reggie Bush, Carl Nassib, Garrett Williams and Jemele Hill. Later in the evening, WME's music division hosted a party with guests including Anderson .Paak, Meek Mill and Victoria Monét.
h.wood Homecoming Party
On Friday, The h.wood Group and Uncommon Entertainment celebrated the big game weekend in Las Vegas in partnership with Revolve, with headliners David Guetta and Future, whose performance included a surprise DJ set from Travis Scott. On Saturday, Amika Akaya opened for DJ Zack Bia, who introduced Rich the Kid for a surprise performance in front of headliners Kaytranada and Jack Harlow.
Pinky Ring Opening Party
Bruno Mars opened the doors to his Las Vegas party destination and entertainment lounge, The Pinky Ring, inside the Bellagio Resort and Casino on Saturday with an exclusive celebration and show.
Fanatics Super Bowl Party
On Saturday, Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin hosted his annual Fanatics Super Bowl party at the Marquee Dayclub at the Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas. The event featured 18 special performances from Travis Scott, Ice Spice, The Chainsmokers, Meek Mill, Fabolous, Ne-Yo and The Kid LAROI, with surprise sets from Ciara, T-Pain, Quavo, Remy Ma, E-40, Fat Joe. , Sheck Wes, JID and Zack Bia.
Alice and Jack first
CAA's Rick Kurtzman Theater hosted a special advanced screening and private reception for the upcoming PBS Masterpiece miniseries Alice and Jack. Star Andrea Riseborough attended the event alongside designer Victor Levin. Attendees included Jon Cryer, Steve Buscemi, Frances Fisher and designer Jeremy Scott.
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba – Training Hashira first
Channing Tatum and daughter Everly attended the red carpet premiere of Aniplex of America and Crunchyroll's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Training Hashira in New York on Saturday.
Nordstrom Event and Favorite Girl
On Saturday, Nordstrom NYC and Favorite Daughter hosted the first-ever live podcast recording of The world's first podcast hosted by Sara and Erin Foster, co-founders of Favorite Daughter, and Rickie De Sole, director of women's fashion at Nordstrom.
Guy Fieri's Flavortown Tailgate
Guy Fieri hosted his annual Flavortown Tailgate for thousands of fans on Sunday, with support from Diplo, Eli Manning and Gordon Ramsay.
Flipper’s Roller Boogie Palace afterparty
Flipper's Roller Boogie Palace hosted an exclusive Vegas afterparty at the Encore Beach Club at Wynn Las Vegas following Sunday's big game. Hosted by Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg, the party celebrated the release of Usher's new album, Go homeas well as Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg's new line of canned cocktails, Gin & Juice.
The Vince Staples Show special screening
Creator and star Vince Staples launched his new Netflix series in Los Angeles on Monday.
Shogun first
FX celebrated the premiere of its new original series Shogun with the cast and crew of the series at the Academy Museum on Tuesday.
Launch of Dundas Beauty x Revolve
Dundas Beauty co-founders Peter Dundas and Evangelo Bousis hosted an intimate dinner in Los Angeles on Tuesday with friends of the brand, including Sofía Vergara, Paris Jackson and Alessandra Ambrosio, to celebrate the launch of their first beauty line in partnership with Revolve.
Mantel launch party
Following the announcement that Alexis Ohanian's Seven Seven Six and Brent Montgomery's Wheelhouse are teaming up to launch Mantel, a community and content platform focused on the collectibles industry, the duo hosted an evening of Mantel launch Tuesday at Wheelhouse LA.
Godzilla minus one UTA Screening
On Tuesday, the UTA organized a Godzilla minus one screening attended by director, screenwriter and VFX supervisor Takashi Yamazaki, visual effects director Kiyoko Shibuya, 3D CG director Masaki Takahashi and effects artist and composer Tatsuji Nojima.
Cultivated Hollywood themed dinner
Independent publication Cultivated Review hosted an intimate dinner at Gigi's Hollywood on Tuesday to celebrate its Art + Film issue, featuring cover stars LaKeith Stanfield and Charles Melton.
“Orchestration Maestro” special event
The New York Philharmonic, conducted by Yannick Nézet-Séguin, celebrated Maestro performing selections from Leonard Bernstein featured in the film at David Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center on Wednesday. The performance was followed by a conversation with Nézet-Séguin, Bradley Cooper and Carey Mulligan. Guests included Spike Lee, Ellen Burstyn, Anna Wintour, Sam Smith, Christopher Meloni, Candice Bergen and Victor Garber.
Anatomy of a fall live table reading
Film Independent and Neon hosted a live table read with stars from Anatomy of a fall in Los Angeles on Wednesday. Justine Triet co-directed alongside Franklin Leonard of The Black List, and Sandra Hüller surprised the audience by introducing the film.
Opening night of the LA Art Show
The LA Art Show hosted its first opening night Wednesday in support of the American Heart Association to kick off the city's 2024 art season.
The day I met Björk gallery opening
On Thursday, WeTransfer presented the opening of The day I met Björk, an exhibition of previously unpublished photographs of Björk by Spike Jonze, curated by Humberto Leon at his Los Angeles restaurant and gallery, Arroz & Fun.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/lifestyle/lifestyle-news/madame-web-the-new-look-red-carpet-events-1235822668/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- 'Madame Web,' 'The New Look' and the Week's Best Happenings – The Hollywood Reporter
- Gophers run at Notre Dame as Justen Close retired
- Imran Khan on Pakistan's general election result
- It's needed now: an emergency program for American defense production
- Video: The Rock Brings Back “Hollywood Rock” Character for WWE SmackDown | News, Scores, Highlights, Stats and Rumors
- OpenAI tests more powerful ChatGPT memory: Find out what it remembers about you
- Why China's 'unstoppable' 175 billion army now poses the biggest threat to the world order – and the West can't keep up
- New York judge fines Trump more than $350 million – NBC10 Philadelphia
- Modis Atmanirbhar Bharat is the key to India's overall national power
- PDI-P ready to assume opposition role – Politics
- Men's tennis edges Le Moyne 4-3
- Jennifer Lopez sets the record straight on the mystery of her Las Vegas wedding dress