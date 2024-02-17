Hollywood stars' $10,000 donation is 'incredible'





Louis' father Aaron said he had to sit up when he saw the donation from the owners of Wrexham AFC. The father of a disabled boy who received a $10,000 donation from Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney said there were “no words to describe it”. Louis was born with a rare genetic disorder called TUBA1A, which causes him painful leg spasms, limited mobility, epilepsy and cerebral palsy. His parents, Aaron and Charlotte, raised $40,000 to adapt their house. Mr Perrin, headteacher at a Cheshire primary school, said fundraising had “exploded” since the donation to the 4-year-old Wrexham AFC fan. Louis loves going to watch Wrexham AFC with his brother, his family said “It’s not just the amount, it’s the publicity that goes with it,” he said. “When you set a target of 40,000 people, you think it's going to take years. Now this gives us hope that we can get there in 12 months.” Fundraising began with Mr Perrin's colleagues signing up for the Nantwich 10k race and setting up an online donations page with a children's charity. “When we got those 10,000 from Rob and Ryan, it was just incredible,” said the director, who “couldn’t concentrate” for the rest of the day. The message accompanying the $10,000 donation from Wrexham AFC owners Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds read 'young man about town' The family hope to expand enough to provide a ground floor bedroom with en-suite shower room in their Wrexham home, as well as raising the level of the garden to make it easier for Louis to get around. The four-year-old and his parents were filmed for Welcome to Wrexham, the documentary series chronicling the Hollywood star's ownership of the football club. “We’ll have to find him an agent, because he’s become a real local celebrity now!” said Mr. Perrin. Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, X, And InstagramSend your story ideas to: [email protected] Learn more about this story Related web links

