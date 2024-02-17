Dangal actor Suhani Bhatnagar dies at 19; The team of Aamir Khans, Nitesh Tiwari and Zaira Wasim extend their condolences: you will always remain a star in our hearts | Bollywood News





Actor Suhani Bhatnagar, who played the role of young Babita Phogat in the 2016 film Dangal died in Delhi on Friday. Officials from AIIMS in Delhi informed indianexpress.com that the 19-year-old was admitted to intensive care and died on February 16. His Dangal co-star Aamir KhanThe production house offered its condolences to Suhani's family on social media. “We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of our Suhani. Our deepest condolences to his mother Poojaji and the entire family. Such a talented young girl, such a team player, Dangal would have been incomplete without Suhani. Suhani, you will always remain a star in our hearts. May you rest in peace,” they shared. Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari said in a statement, “Suhani’s passing away is absolutely shocking and heartbreaking. She was such a happy soul, so full of life. My most sincere condolences to his family.

Aamir Khan Production remembered the Dangal actor on social media. Aamir Khan Production remembered the Dangal actor on social media. Speaking to Bombay Times, Suhani's co-star, former actor Zaira Wasim, said she could not understand the loss. Zaira said that after hearing the news, she immediately had flashbacks of the time she spent with Suhani when they were working on Dangal, and all the memories they made together. “I can’t imagine what his parents must be going through. I pray they find strength,” she said. Suhani played young Babita Phogat in Dangal. Sanya Malhotra played her adult version in the film. Suhani has also acted in many advertisements. Suhani was reportedly in an accident last year and was at the hospital receiving treatment. She was also very active on social media and had enthusiastically shared photos from her days promoting Dangal with her castmates Aamir Khan, Sanya Malhotra, Zaira Wasim, Fatima Sana Sheikh and director Nitesh Tiwari. Click for more updates and latest Bollywood news and entertainment updates. Also get the latest news and headlines from India and around the world on The Indian Express.

