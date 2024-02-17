Hollywood Voter's Guide: What's on the March 2024 Ballot, Voting and More

HOLLYWOOD, CA California's 2024 presidential primary election season has officially begun, but the real excitement in California comes in the form of down-ballot races.

The election will take place on March 5, although most Golden State residents already have their absentee ballots in hand. With former Presidents Donald Trump and Joe Biden expected to win their nominations handily, all eyes in California are on the hotly contested primary race for the seat vacated by the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein as well as a host of local races .

This includes one of the city council districts that cover Hollywood. Incumbent Councilwoman Nithya Raman is defending her District 4 seat against two challengers: Sherman Oaks Neighborhood Council member and software engineer Levon “Lev” Baronian and Los Angeles Deputy City Attorney Ethan Weaver. The candidates presented their candidacy to voters in videos provided by the city:

Hollywood is split between three seats on the Los Angeles Unified School District board. One of those seats, District 5, is up for grabs. Four candidates, all current or retired teachers, are vying to replace incumbent Jackie Goldberg. Below is a list of candidates along with links to their candidacy statement videos. Voters will decide on a referendum, Measure HLAwhich would require the City to install or modify certain safety elements such as sidewalks, bicycle paths or bus lanes when crews are already working on the street, such as for a paving project.

Hollywood is divided among three Los Angeles County supervisory districts. Only District 5 is up for election. Incumbent Kathryn Barger faces a challenge from Perry Goldberg, Chris Holden, Konstantine Anthony and Marlon Marroquin. Hollywood is divided between three State Assembly districts:

Rick Chavez Zbur, an incumbent Democratic Assemblyman from District 51, is facing a challenge from two Republicans: Shiva Bagheri and Stephan Hohil. Incumbent Democratic Assemblywoman from District 52 Wendy Carrillo is not seeking re-election. Running for this seat are eight Democrats: Jessica Caloza, Francisco Carrillo Jr., Genesis Coronado, Anthony Fanara, David Girn, Carlos Len and Sofia Quinones; Green Party member Shannel Pittman; and Republican Stephen Sills. Miguel Santiago, current Democratic Assemblyman from District 54, is not seeking re-election. Democrats Mark Gonzalez and John Yi and Republican Elaine Alaniz are vying for the seat. Presidential primary The primary will decide which candidate will get, among California's 169 delegates, the largest haul of any state at the Republican and Democratic national conventions, which will be held in July and August, respectively. The three main contenders found themselves in trouble in California. President Joe Biden and Republican candidate Nikki Haley visited Southern California earlier this month. Biden is expected to return Feb. 20 for a series of campaign events in the Los Angeles area. Republican Party frontrunner Donald Trump campaigned in the Golden State days after skipping the Republican debate in September.

There have been some notable changes to the California primary this year. It moved from June to Super Tuesday in March with 13 other states. In California, political parties determine whether they will have open or closed presidential parties, meaning only the party's registered voters can choose the winning candidates. The Green Party, the Peace and Freedom Party and the Republican Party are all holding closed-door primaries in California. Additionally, the state Republican Party changed the rules to winner-take-all, so any candidate with a majority wins all the delegates. Previously, delegates were distributed based on the number of congressional districts won by each Republican. This change, pushed by Donald Trump's campaign, raises the stakes in the California primary and favors the front-runner in the Republican primary, who also happens to be Trump.

The American Independent Party, Democratic Party, and Libertarian Party hold closed and modified primaries, meaning they allow voters with no party preference to vote in their primaries. Click here to check your voting and party registration status. Statewide primary elections California's 52 congressional districts will hold primary elections on March 5 as well as a U.S. Senate election. With front-runners Trump and Biden expected to claim victory in California's presidential primary, the real suspense centers on the Golden State's Senate race. For the Senate race, California holds an open primary, meaning only the top two finishers with votes in the primary election, regardless of party affiliation, advance to the general election. Throughout the election season, polls have shown Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank) leading with former Los Angeles Dodger Steve Garvey (R), Rep. Katie Porter (D-Irvine) and Rep. Barbara Lee (Oakland) vying for second place to qualify for the general election.

According to a California elections and political polling released in February, Porter and Garvey are deadlocked in the race for second place. Schiff entered February well ahead with 25 percent of likely voters, while Porter and Garvey each garnered support from 15 percent of likely voters. Lee was in fourth place with 7 percent of the vote, according to the poll. It's been decades since a Republican won statewide office in California, and that may be why the Schiff campaign is spending considerable capital to raise Garvey's profile among Republican voters through a series of expensive Fox News ads portraying him as too conservative for California. Garvey, with just over $300,000 in his war chest, can't afford such ads. Porter called the tactic a brazenly cynical attempt to get Schiff to pick his opponent in the general election, counting on deep blue California to reject any statewide Republican candidate in the general election.

According to Policy, Porter and Schiff booked a whopping $25 million in airtime. Schiff has gained support from most of the Democratic establishment backers, such as Nancy Pelosi, United Farm Workers and the Los Angeles Times editorial board. Porter, a darling of progressives, has won support from Sen. Elizabeth Warren, California Attorney General Rob Bonta and consumer advocacy groups. The candidates for the Senate are: Sharleta Bassett (right)

James P. Bradley (right)

Eric Early (right)

Steve Garvey (right)

Denice Gary-Pandol (right)

Laura Garza (No party preference)

Sepi Gilani (D)

Don Grundmann (No party preference)

Forrest Jones (American Independent Party of California)

Harmesh Kumar (D)

Barbara Lee (D)

Sarah Sun Liew (right)

Gail Lightfoot (L)

James Macauley (right)

Christina Pascucci (D)

David Peterson (Democrat)

Douglas Howard Pierce (D)

Katie Porter (D)

Perry Book (D)

Raji Rab (D)

Jonathan Reiss (right)

John Rose (D)

Mark Ruzon (No party preference)

Adam Schiff (R)

Stefan Simchowitz (right)

Major Singh (No party preference)

Martin Veprauskas (right)

Eduardo Berdugo (Independent) (Writing)

Danny Fabricant (R) (Write)

Roxanne Lawler (right) (write) How to vote California voters have three options for voting. Voting by mail: Voters can mail ballots they received in the mail by signing, sealing and placing them in an approved mailbox or drop box. Approved drop box locations are listed on county websites. Google dropbox locations and your county, and a list should appear. Early voting: Each county will have at least one location where voters can vote in person or drop off their ballots at least 10 days before primary election day. See here to find the nearest early voting location.

Traditional in-person voting: Polling stations will open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on March 5. See here to find your polling location. Polling locations will also be mailed to voters with their ballots. Election 2024: voter support and guides Key dates for California's 2024 elections Here's what you need to know about California's 2024 election schedule: Election Day is March 5, but early voting centers will open on February 24.

Feb. 5 was the deadline for county officials to begin mailing every registered voter an absentee ballot.

The last day to register to vote in the election is February 20. Click here to register and vote.

Requests for absentee ballots must arrive by February 27, 2024. Visit your county elections office website to request an absentee ballot if you have not yet received one.

All votes must be cast by March 5 and received by election officials by March 12. In California, mail-in voters now have a way to track their ballots to ensure their votes are counted. The California Secretary of State is now proposing Where is my ballot? so voters can track and receive notifications about the status of their absentee ballot. With Where is my ballot? Voters who register will receive email, text, or voicemail notifications from the county elections official regarding the status of the voter's absentee ballot, including:

When the ballot was delivered

The date the voter's ballot should be delivered to the voter

If the voter's ballot is returned as undeliverable to the county elections official by the USPS

When the voter's completed ballot has been received by the county

Whether the voter's completed ballot was accepted or a reason why the ballot could not be accepted and instructions on what steps the voter can take to have their ballot accepted.

The deadline for the voter to return their ballot if the county has not received a voter's completed ballot by the specified dates, as determined by county election officials. Patch staffer Michael Wittner contributed to this report.

