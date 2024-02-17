Hollywood | Entertainment | daily-tribune.com

HOLLYWOOD — The children of four-time “Superman” Christopher Reeve are baring their souls in a documentary commemorating the 20th anniversary of their father's death at age 52. The documentary follows his rise to fame through 1995, when he was thrown from a horse, breaking two vertebrae in his neck and leaving him paralyzed from the shoulders down.
I met Christopher in 1976 when he played Katharine Hepburn's grandson on Broadway in “A Matter of Gravity.” He also starred in the soap opera “Love of Life” and asked me to write a story explaining why he was leaving the soap opera. The photos and story were published in Soap Opera Digest, and I invited him to stay in my spare room in Hollywood if he needed to.
To my surprise, he called me six months later after I had a role in “Grey Lady Down” with Charlton Heston and Rosemary Forsyth, and he became my guest. I took new photos of him, and two of them were sent to the producers of the next film “Superman”, who saw the jaw of the future “Man of Steel” in my photographs.
He was then flown to London for tests and serious bodybuilding sessions to become “Superman” for four films from 1978 to 1987. In addition, he directed other classic films such as “Somewhere in Time” (1980). In 2006, despite partial paralysis and a wheelchair, he directed and produced the computer-animated sports comedy “Everyone's Hero,” starring the voices of Rob Reiner, William H. Macy, Raven-Symone and Whoopi Goldberg. Christopher was truly a great man!
Glen Powell has become the first star of 2024. His romantic comedy “Anyone but You” has surpassed the $100 million mark, perhaps saving the genre. In addition to his Netflix film “Hit Man” (due June 7) and the disaster film “Twisters” with Daisy Edgar-Jones and Anthony Ramos (due July 19), Powell is currently preparing “Huntington,” inspired by the 1949 British comedy “Kind Hearts and Coronets.” It starred Sir Alec Guinness (Obi-Wan Kenobi of “Star Wars”).
Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig of “Barbie” got a lot of air time after being snubbed in the best actress and best director categories at the Oscars. Most reports failed to mention that Gerwig was nominated for best adapted screenplay – and Robbie as producer of “Barbie.”
Additionally, Gerwig has already been nominated three times for Best Director and Best Original Screenplay for “Lady Bird” (2017) as well as Best Adapted Screenplay for “Little Women” (2019). Robbie also received a Best Actress nomination for “I, Tonya” (2017) and a Supporting Actress nomination for “Bombshell” (2019).
“Oscar” is not a person who snubs anyone! It has about 9,500 members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences who vote independently. They just thought it was harder to play Ken than Barbie!
|
Sources
1/ https://Google.com/
2/ https://www.daily-tribune.com/chatsworth_times/entertainment/hollywood/article_f2d47728-c819-5e45-8676-b742f89b2082.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Related