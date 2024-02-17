How Travis Kelce is going to Hollywood

Not everyone who partied in Taylor Swift's $2.5 million Super Bowl suite was a star.

Although you may not have recognized them, Travis Kelce's business managers Andre and Aaron Eanes were also on hand to celebrate the Chiefs' victory, along with Blake Lively, Lana del Rey and Ice Spice.

The twin brothers have known Kelce since he played at the University of Cincinnati and were instrumental in planning his NFL career and increasing his estimated $40 million fortune.

In a moment of synergy, André himself posted a photo of a can of Casa Azul Tequila Soda, a brand in which Kelce has a stake.

We positioned Travis to be world famous, André, 34, told the New York Times last month. We didn't know how it would happen, or when it would happen, or what would help move things forward. But it has always been a thought that runs through our heads.

Kelce, 34, dreamed of becoming as big as Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, the former NFL player and WME wrestler turned Disney star who is now on his way to becoming a billionaire thanks to his Teremana Tequila brand.

In fact, Kelce recently signed with Uber agency CAA to pursue his acting dreams. He hosted “Saturday Night Live” last March and made a surprise appearance on the show with Swift in October. And he's already starred in countless commercials, for everything from State Farm insurance to Campbell's soup, from Experian to Pfizer to Bud Light.

He's also a true showman, shouting “Viva, Las Vegas” to Chiefs fans and joining the Chainsmokers behind the decks at the Chiefs' postgame party.

And, of course, Kelce already has a hit podcast on Spotify with his brother, Philadelphia Eagles star Jason “New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce” and next month he will have his first executive producer credit on a new film previewed in the South. by the Southwest Film Festival in Austin, Texas.

“My Dead Friend Zoe,” which stars Ed Harris, Sonequa Martin-Green and Natalie Morales, is described as a dark comedy about a U.S. Army veteran, the deceased best friend she can't let go of and her ex-grandfather.

Kelce also has her own clothing line, Tru Kolors. Page Six learns that while Kelce was in New York for “SNL,” he spent his free time shopping at designer stores.

“He cared about his appearance most of all,” a TV insider told us.

But a few incidents threaten to tarnish Kelce's image.

During the big game, he pushed Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid while yelling at him, prompting Swifties to call the behavior a red flag.

Speaking on their podcast, Jason Kelce told his brother: “You crossed the line; I think we can both agree on that.

“I did,” Kelce admitted. “I can't have it triggered to the point where I bump into Coach and it throws him off balance and all that.

“This is definitely unacceptable, and I immediately wish I could take it back…”

Global PR and branding expert Mark Borkowski told Page Six: “It's very interesting, I think the guy was still doing great things before he met Taylor Swift. He was part of a legendary team and he had a big role to play in it. He was about to be one of those players who has a huge career on and off the field.

“But what happened Sunday night with the coach sparked this speculation that he was this monster with anger issues.”

Kelce's “passion” definitely took over when he embraced Swift, who flew in from Japan for the match, in a hug on the court at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

The sportsman was later seen serenading the singer with his own hit “You Belong with Me” during the Chiefs' celebrations at XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas as the couple partied until 5 a.m. Morning.

Kelce was criticized online again this week for happily posing with police officers shortly after the terrifying shooting at the Chiefs victory parade on Wednesday, which killed local DJ Lisa Lopez-Galvan and injured more than 20 people.

Hours later, he joined a small group of teammates, including Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany, at a celebratory dinner at KC Granfalloon restaurant.

Kelce who on Friday donated $100,000 to the family of two young girls injured in the shooting posted on“I am heartbroken by the tragedy that took place today… My heart goes out to all those who came to celebrate with us and were touched.”

Borkowski added: “It must be incredibly difficult to live your life under such scrutiny. »

Meanwhile, a top Hollywood producer told the Post that it's only a matter of time before Kelce gets his own documentary.

“I'm sure his team is in talks…I think he's fascinating,” the producer added.

Kelce is, indeed, a flesh-and-blood Hollywood hero at six foot five with a cheeky smile and bright blue eyes.

Andre Eanes told the New York Times how Kelce thought, “Man, I don't think I'll ever be as famous as The Rock,” to which Andr told him, “…Yeah, you can.” »

Rachel Richardson, a former SnapChat executive who writes the Highly flammable The trending newsletter told Page Six that “Kelce's display of aggression adds to the interest and intrigue around him.”

“Travis allows us to see all sides of him, both his alpha and beta tendencies and I think that makes him more, not less, marketable,” Richardson said. “He’s a three-time Super Bowl winner who proudly wears a friendship bracelet.

“He takes risks with his style that could be considered pretentious, but then he goes after his brother on their podcast. He is at the top of his game and comfortable enough in his masculinity to be with a woman who is at the top of hers.

Richardson said Kelce could become even bigger than Dwayne Johnson or Tom Brady, who made millions from their branding and endorsements.

“[Kelce] has become the zeitgeist and that means brands will be beating their way to its door for collaborations and endorsements,” she said. “I wouldn't be surprised if his next contract is with a high-end fashion house.

“But hell is mostly focused on media opportunities in television and Hollywood. He has been open about his acting ambitions and his admiration for The Rock. Looking at the trajectory he's currently on, I think he could even surpass Johnson's career.

Kelse, who starred in her own reality show “Catching Kelce” (Nobody Ever Did That) in 2016, now has a creative strategist, community outreach coordinator, Los Angeles-based publicist, personal chef and a trainer. He has four sports agents, led by Mike Simon at VMG.

The Eanes brothers are in charge of all this.

They revealed they were studying movie scripts and game show ideas and might cut back on its commercials.

People tell me, 'Man, it's been a crazy year,'” Aaron Eanes told the New York Times. When I say: Actually, it's not that crazy, people look at me funny. That's because it's easy when you have a plan. We executed this plan.

And the footballer currently has a margin for error.

“Kelce currently occupies a rare space by being both a multi-layered character and connected to the most famous person in America,” Richardson said. “This gives him plenty of room for mistakes before it affects his market value.”