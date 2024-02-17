Entertainment
Detroit Actress Loves Her Pretty Woman Tour Debut Macomb Daily
Rae Davenport and company from Pretty Woman: The Musical. (Photo courtesy of Matthew Murphy for MurphyMade)
The films have been out since 1990, but Rae Davenport only started watching Pretty Woman about five years ago.
Suffice it to say, the Detroit-born actress didn't see Laura San Giacomos Kit De Luca, the best friend of main character Vivian Ward, as a role in her musical theater future.
I had heard so much about (the movie) and I was like, Oh, wait. This movie is really good. Now I see what everyone's talking about, said Davenport, 30, who plays Kit in the current national tour of Pretty Woman: The Musical, by phone from Fresno, California. It was really funny and Julia Roberts was very charismatic, but other than that it wasn't something I identified with much.
So doing this is a big surprise.
However, as Davenport's first national tour, Pretty Woman: The Musical, which opened in 2018 with songs by Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance and won three Broadway.com Audience Awards, is a new career high for Davenport. actress.
Raised on Detroit's east side in an arts-loving family, she gravitated toward theater at a young age.
I started watching musical films, like Little Shop of Horrors and Annie when I was very young, she recalls. I was like, Wait a minute. They're on to something. I think I have to do this!
She was on stage in kindergarten, playing Blue in a school play, and took on Sleeping Beauty the following year.
Davenport really started taking it seriously at Cass Technical High School, starting with West Side Story. She did other productions there and was part of Shrek The Musical for Stagecrafters at Royal Oak, then earned degrees in theater and media arts at Wayne State University. Moving to New York in 2019, Davenport worked a series of odd theater jobs before taking part in a cruise ship production of Six, whose casting director recruited her for the Pretty Woman tour.
I auditioned and two days later they offered me the role, so the transition from one job to the next was pretty quick, recalls Davenport, who started rehearsals in September. But it took a long time to arrive. (Filming) is definitely tiring sometimes, but it's really exciting to be in all the different theaters and all the different cities and see how people respond to the show.
And Davenport is really looking forward to going to one particular theater, the Fisher, in Detroit, where his family still resides.
I grew up at the Fisher Theater, she says, so I can't even describe how excited I am. It's a really memorable moment for me. I'm going to be so nervous, I know, (and) full of nervousness but so excited too. It’s truly a dream come true and being on stage, I think it’s going to be so surreal.
Davenport said she also hopes another tour will happen in the near future, although she also dreams of appearing in New York productions, on Broadway or elsewhere, and more.
I just want to continue to diversify my career, she explains. I did a lot of musical theater. I would love to do more plays, films. I would also love to get into the world of television. I just try to keep growing and moving forward.
Pretty Woman: The Musical runs Tuesday, Feb. 20-24 at the Fisher Theater, 3011 W. Grand Blvd., Detroit. 313-872-1000 or broadwayindetroit.com.
