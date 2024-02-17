Well-being meets Old Hollywood glamor at the Grand-Hôtel du Cap-Ferrat





THE Grand-Hotel du Cap-Ferrat is a relic of the Belle Époque located on its own private peninsula jutting into the Mediterranean somewhere between Nice and Monaco. Over cocktails and aperitifs just off the lobby (seated in a room designed by Gustave Eiffel, of Eiffel Tower fame), the hotel manager informs me that Emilie in Paris filmed a large part of its Saint-Tropez episode on the property, which is actually almost two hours from the location. Signed photos of Old Hollywood royalty adorn the walls of the spiral stairwell, a gentle howl of wind from what I'm assured is a rare stormy night echoing through the elevator shaft antique. A duo of recently renovated private villas (Villa Beauchamp and Villa Clair Soleil), pay homage to the French Riviera through Mediterranean and Provençal lenses, allowing guests to enjoy the sumptuous offerings of Cap-Ferrat in the privacy of their own home. clean house. IconicTo say the least. In search of a little well-being before the holidays, I move away (with some difficulty) from the dreamlike view of my balcony and head towards Le Spa for a treatment created by Dr Burgener Switzerland. The Algae Draining Wrap promises to detoxify my entire body. I'm smeared in clay, wrapped in plastic and covered with an electric blanket. It all smells of the sea, which seems appropriate given the location, and this backdrop is what Dr. Pauline Burgener loves most about Du Cap-Ferrat. The tranquil environment promotes relaxation, allowing individuals to effectively relax and de-stress, says Dr. Burgener. Additionally, the hotel gardens provide a rich source of botanicals that are an integral part of our specialized treatments, enhancing the effectiveness and natural essence of our skincare solutions. Combining this peaceful setting with access to locally sourced natural ingredients creates an ideal atmosphere for rejuvenation and body care. Local ingredients also make for a transcendental farm-to-table lunch. In the hotel's private gardens, located on the nearby cliffside, executive chef Yoric Tiche shows us around the herb and vegetable plots so we can better appreciate our dishes. I cancel my detox with bread, cheese and wine. An afternoon in Nice comes with vintage shopping (the incredibly charming Marie Chiffon is kind enough to open her doors despite their officially closed status, and we browse them while they unbox antique lace) and huge waves. Eze, a car-free village that winds up the mountainside, is nothing short of a fairy tale. The hotel's swimming pool, Le Club Dauphin, is accessible via a path (or hillavator), the rocky coastline and the nearby Cap-Ferrat lighthouse, lending endless grandeur.

