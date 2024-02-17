Dangal actor Suhani Bhatnagar, 19, died of dermatomyositis, a rare inflammatory disease: family





he was diagnosed with the disease only ten days ago. New Delhi: Actor Suhani Bhatnagar, who played the role of young Babita Phogat in the Aamir Khan-starring wrestling drama “Dangal”, passed away in Delhi yesterday. Her family revealed today that she suffered from dermatomyositis, a rare inflammatory disease that causes skin rashes and muscle weakness.

The 19-year-old was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences on February 7 and died on February 16 due to medical complications. The family said the symptoms appeared two months ago although the illness was diagnosed only ten days ago. “She developed a red spot on her hands around two months ago. We consulted doctors at different hospitals but it could not be diagnosed,” said Suhani's mother Puja Bhatnagar. She was admitted to AIIMS after her health started deteriorating. Suhani's father, Sumit Bhatnagar, said there was no improvement in her health and ultimately her “lungs were damaged due to infection and accumulation of excess fluid.” “She was put on a ventilator but there was no improvement,” he said. His father said there are only five to six people in the world who have been diagnosed with the disease. Dermatomyositis is a rare inflammatory disease characterized by muscle weakness and a distinctive skin rash. It can also affect other organ systems such as the pulmonary, cardiovascular and gastrointestinal systems. The cremation of Suhani Bhatnagar, who was a resident of Faridabad, took place at the Ajronda cremation ground. She had appeared in the 2016 biographical drama about a wrestler who guides his two daughters to success. Zaira Wasim played young Geeta while Bhatnagar played the role of Babita. The adult versions of the characters were played by Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra. Aamir Khan played the role of their father, Mahavir Phogat. Aamir Khan's production house also condoled her death, saying, “We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing away of our Suhani. Our deepest condolences to her mother Poojaji and the entire family. Such a talented young girl , such a team player, ‘Dangal’ would have been incomplete without Suhani.” Suhani had taken a break from her acting career to complete her studies.

