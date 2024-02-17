Football, commercials and cinema: the meteoric rise of Travis Kelce in Hollywood





Dalthough he is known as a NFL legend, arguably the best tight end of all time, Travis Kelce entered a whole new dimension of fame after beginning his relationship with Taylor Swiftand now he will also act in films. THE Kansas City Chiefs“The offensive star could realize his dream of being as famous as Dwayne The Rock Johnson made after the footballer-turned-wrestler-turned-actor managed to amass a net worth of $800 million. Video of Travis Kelce and his ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole's romantic moment resurfaces And he is taking the necessary steps to achieve it. In March 2023, the 6'5″ athlete hosted Saturday Night Live after signing with Uber agency CAA, made a surprise appearance with Fast in the same show in October of the same year. He now has a successful Spotify podcast with his brother, Jasontitled New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce and he's even working as a producer on an upcoming film. The film will premiere in Austin, Texas in March and is called My Dead Friend Zoe. It will be unveiled at the South by Southwest Film Festival and is a dark comedy about a US Army veteran, the deceased friend she can't let go of. How is it going ? How? It was thanks to the intelligent positioning of his management team that prepared the athlete to become world famous according to Brothers Eanes, André and Aaron. “We have positioned Travis to be world famous,” Andrew Eanes told the New York Times last month. “We didn’t know how it was going to go. “Or when it would happen, or what would help move things forward. But it was always a thought in the back of our minds.” Kelce under surveillance But despite its successes, which, according to the Global PR firm, were intended independently of Fast entering his life, the outbursts of anger he has during football matches risk creating the image of an uncontrollable and aggressive bully when he is not happy. Notably, when he was excited about being left out of a Super Bowl game against the San Francisco 49ers. He ran into the face of his trainer, an elderly man, and collided with him, almost knocking him to the ground. This is something he later admitted was a mistake and took full responsibility for, but the same PR company believes it may damage his image. “It's very interesting,” Marc Borkowski told Page Six. “I think this guy was still doing great things before he met Taylor Swift. “He was part of a legendary team and he had a big role to play. He was about to be one of those players who has a huge career on and off the field. “But what happened Sunday night with the coach sparked this speculation that he is a monster with anger issues.”

