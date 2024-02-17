When Aamir Khan called Dangal co-star Suhani Bhatnagar a better actor than him. Bollywood





Dangal actor Suhani Bhatnagar passed away at 19, leaving her fans shocked. She rose to fame after the success of Dangal. In fact, it was Aamir who had praised Suhani's performance in the film alongside Zaira Wasim. Suhani and Zaira played Aamir's daughters. Read also : Dangal actor Suhani Bhatnagar, who played young Babita Phogat, dies at 19: Aamir Khan Productions confirms Aamir Khan and Suhani Bhatnagar in a Dangal still. Aamir Khan on Suhani Bhatnagar Ahead of Dangal's release, Aamir told the media in an interaction, according to Indian Express“If I had to rate our performance in the film, I would say that these kids performed ten times better than me. No, I am not exaggerating anything. Once the film is released, the audience will understand. I have worked in the industry for 25 years, but these young people are very talented. Experience the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now! Suhani Bhatnagar in Dangal He revealed that the casting team took almost eight months to select actors across the country to finalize who would play the younger versions of Aamir's daughters Geeta and Babita Phogat. While Zaira played Geeta, Suhani was seen as Babita. Later, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra appeared as the adult versions of the Phogat sisters. Aamir Khan: The film depends on Suhani and Zaira's performance After deciding to make the film, Nitesh and I were sure that if we failed to cast the right child, we wouldn't make the film. Most of the film depends on their performance. It wasn't about acting, it was about physical fitness for wrestling. I learned a lot of pranks from these children. I still believe that I haven't grown up yet and that I'm still a child on the inside. Working with these kids made me appreciate it, Aamir Khan also added about the young talents. Suhani's death Suhani's cause of death is unclear. A close relative of the actor told PTI: She died at AIIMS yesterday (Friday). She was 19 years old. Although the person did not elaborate on what led to the death of the Faridabad-born actor, media reports suggested that she was suffering from medical complications following a broken leg. “She was admitted on February 7 and died on February 16,” a source at the hospital said, according to the news agency. Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! Click to follow our WhatsApp channel Your daily dose of celebrity gossip, movies, shows and updates all in one place

