As Florida moves closer to recreational marijuana with a 2024 ballot initiative, the Sunshine State is looking to double the size of its medical marijuana industry in the next six months.

Florida's $2 billion medical cannabis market is already the most lucrative in the country, and the state Department of Health just reduced the biennial licensing fee from $60,000 to $1. 33 million dollars to cultivate, process and sell this substance.

Florida's medical-only market is also the largest in the country. Its patient list is 15 times larger than it was 5 years ago, when Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the Medical Use of Marijuana Act that removed restrictions on smoking.

Today, the Sunshine State is home to about 872,000 patients with ID cards issued by 2,741 doctors at 618 dispensaries, according to the state's top marijuana regulator.

Citing a 71% increase in active patients over the past two years alone, Florida's Office of Medical Marijuana Use now hopes to process 22 additional medical cannabis licenses by this summer, which would nearly double the number of operators.

A medical marijuana card costs $75 each time it is issued or renewed, which is required every six to seven months.

ID holders cannot possess or purchase a firearm and are prohibited from obtaining or maintaining a commercial driver's license.

Doctors determine the allowable dose (for smoking, the maximum is 2.5 ounces for a 35-day supply), which insurance won't cover because medical marijuana is still federally illegal.

This federal ban means workers are not protected from negative actions by their employees if they test positive for medical marijuana use, even with a prescription.

Medical marijuana may be prescribed for cancer, epilepsy, glaucoma, HIV/AIDS, post-traumatic stress disorder, Lou Gehrigs disease, Crohn's disease, Parkinson's disease, multiple sclerosis , terminal illness and chronic non-malignant pain.

Florida law also allows doctors to prescribe medical marijuana for conditions in the same class such as sickle cell anemia, eating disorders and anxiety.

Research studies are mixed on whether medical marijuana use is a better option than opioids for managing pain or whether it increases the risk of opioid abuse.

But for patients like Tom Grebenstein, who is missing a kidney and allergic to opioids, it has been a godsend.

Cannabis is my medicine, said Grebenstein, who works as a market leader for Green Dragon and uses medical marijuana to treat his chronic back pain and Chrohn's disease. Before I started using medical cannabis, I hadn't slept more than four hours straight in 15 years.

Unlike opioids, which were blamed for 112,000 U.S. deaths last year, including 4,000 in Florida, marijuana doesn't kill anyone, said Dr. James Campbell of the Florida Medical Marijuana Treatment Clinics , who have an office in The Villages.

Campbell became a prescriber four years ago after two of his friends died from prescription drug abuse.

Benzodiazepines and opiates kill, he says. Larry was killed by an opiate, Matt was killed by a benzodiazepine. Marijuana isn't like opiates, where you feel like you're going to die without it. It's a matter of, damn, if I don't take this today, my back will hurt by sunset.

Although a traditional opioid or other medication may take weeks to provide relief, medical marijuana works faster, he said.

Marijuana comes from the dried flowers, leaves, stems or seeds of a cannabis plant composed of more than 100 cannabinoids; the two main cannabinoids with therapeutic benefits are tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD).

The psychoactive effects of a THC high, such as a feeling of euphoria, relaxation or drowsiness, are well known. But researchers note that it also has the properties of a pain reliever, mood regulator, anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and vomit reducer.

Some researchers point to CBD's potential to treat epilepsy, schizophrenia and other psychotic disorders, type 2 diabetes, inflammatory bowel disease, certain tumors, and drug dependence.

Both are available locally.

The area surrounding The Villages is now home to 13 medical dispensaries. Additionally, CBD and other cannabinoids like CBG and CBC are sold at the Pharm Stand at Brownwood Paddock Square.

Although some people are still wary of medical marijuana use, Dr. Campbell believes attitudes will continue to change with time and education. His clinic has hosted more than 200 free seminars in partnership with Medical Marijuana Awareness Seminars at the Waterfront Inn.

But the debate isn't likely to end anytime soon, with DeSantis warning two months ago that the state's medical cannabis law was being used as a pretext for people to use marijuana recreationally.

“I look at someone who has Lou Gehrigs disease, terminal cancer or multiple sclerosis, I think the voters of Florida wanted them to have access to medical marijuana under the supervision of 'a doctor,' he said during a town hall in December. I want people to see their suffering relieved.

But he called recreational marijuana a real problem, lamented its stench and warned that drugs are killing this country, even as he conceded that the Attorney General's Office's attempt to keep it off the ballot will likely fail.

This stuff is very potent now that they're on the streets, he said of the difference between today's marijuana and that of previous generations. It's very bad for young people.

If passed, anyone 21 or older would be allowed to consume and possess up to 3 ounces of marijuana without a medical marijuana card.

The Florida Supreme Court is expected to decide by April 1 whether to proceed with the vote.

Multiple surveys show 7 in 10 voters support the measure, which most estimates would almost immediately double or triple the $2 billion cannabis industry.

State economists say the move would generate between $196 million and $431 million in annual sales tax revenue.

Its biggest backer is the company that stands to benefit the most.

Trulieve, the nation's largest medical marijuana producer, which operates 121 of its 181 dispensaries in Florida, spent more than $40 million on the referendum campaign.

This carefully prepared ballot summary misleads in a way that, while sometimes subtle, is likely to influence voters and in a way that reinforces the sponsors' monopolistic hold on the marijuana market, the canvasser wrote General Henry Whitaker in the memoir. In its quest for a larger customer base and greater profits, Trulieve invited millions of Floridians to join it, in reckless violation of federal criminal law.

Medical marijuana is now legal in 40 states, and recreational use is legal in 24 states, three U.S. territories, and the District of Columbia.

Getting a ballot initiative across the finish line in any state is no easy task, but we're certainly encouraged by the current situation, responded Kim Rivers, CEO of Trulieve, whose company owns local dispensaries in Lady Lake, Summerfield and Leesburg.

