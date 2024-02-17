



This Actress Received Marriage Proposals From Two Bollywood Idols, Converted To Islam To Marry The Love Of Her Life Photo: Twitter Hema Malini needs no introduction. The OG has made us mesmerized time and again with her acting skills. His personal life also remained a topic of heated discussion for a long time. Let's take a trip down memory lane. Bollywood will remember this love story! There is one love story that has stood the test of time and continues to inspire us: the everlasting romance of Hema Malini and Dharmendra. Their journey from reel to real life has been spectacular. Their first meeting on the Tu Haseen Main Jawaan(1970) turned into love, with Hema expressing in an interview that she knew Dharmendra was the one for her from the moment she laid eyes on him. Although Dharmendra was already married with four children, their bond deepened. On the other hand, Hema reportedly turned down other suitors including Sanjeev Kumar and Jeetendra. Hema Malini with Jeetendra Facing family disapproval due to Dharmendra's existing marriage, Hema's father was hesitant about their bond. However, in an interview with the Chronicle of the Deccan, Hema revealed that she was determined to ensure that her relationship did not cause harm. She pointed out that Dharmendra's first family never felt invaded. After five years of dating, the couple married in 1980. It wasn't the end; they faced legal obstacles. As Dharmendra's first wife did not agree to divorce, the couple converted to Islam and had a low-key Iyengar-style wedding ceremony in 1980. Dharmendra became Dilwar Khan, while Hema became is identified as Aisha Bi R Chakravarty. Soon after, they welcomed two daughters, Esha Deol (born 1981) and Ahana Deol (born 1985). Hema once spoke about her relationship with Dharmendra and said, “Love is such a thing that you get involved with someone, you love someone, and it continues. Being conventional is something that I guess wasn't meant for me, and that's why I'm able to do all of this. If my marriage had been conventional, I think I would have been nobody. Today I do all this, I make films, I dance, I go to places of discussion, I do politics, it is not sab kuch kaise hota if it was a conventional life.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesnownews.com/entertainment-news/bollywood/this-actress-received-marriage-proposals-from-2-bollywood-heartthrobs-converted-to-islam-to-marry-the-love-of-her-life-article-107782284 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos