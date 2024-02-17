The Last Airbender cast on M. Night Shyamalans adaptation – The Hollywood Reporter





The new one from Netflix Avatar: The Last Airbender This isn't the first time the beloved animated story, which aired on Nickelodeon from 2005 to 2007, has been adapted into live-action. Of course, there's the famous 2010 feature film directed by M. Night Shyamalan, considered by some to be perhaps one of the worst films ever made. The new series – which retells the story of the four nations of water, earth, fire and air as young Air Nomad Aang (played by Gordon Cormier) awakens to take his place in as the next Avatar and save the world after attacks from the Fire Nation. – seeks to remedy this. At the show's Los Angeles premiere at the Egyptian Theater on Thursday, The Hollywood Reporter asked the cast members what they thought of the first attempt at live-action and whether they learned anything from it for their own adaptation. Kiawentiio, who plays Katara, shared perhaps the strongest opinion of the night, noting, “I watched it once and as a fan, I think along with all the other fans, I been disappointed. But I think it's a good way to see what we don't want to do. This cartoon has an incredible story, we tried to give it the real action it deserves. » Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, who plays the wise and kind Uncle Iroh, had similar thoughts. “I watched it, you know? He's been dragged through the mud a lot, and I get it, as a fan, I get it. The casting was something I didn't like either and it was painful, in that sense,” he explained of Shyamalan's film, which saw several white actors in the original roles. Asians. “It’s not that the actors were bad, I’m not saying that. No one is setting out to do a bad adaptation, no one is setting out to offend an entire fan base, but I think some decisions were made that didn't really work. “Now, knowing more and being in the era that we are currently in in terms of representation, diversity and inclusiveness, we have been able to inhabit the world properly in that sense,” the actor continued, highlighting the fact that the producers of the series were insisting on an all-Asian cast. Series heavyweight Daniel Dae Kim, playing the villainous Fire Lord Ozai, had a different perspective. “I saw it. I have a lot of respect for M. Night Shyamalan. He brought together a great group of actors, many of whom are household names today,” he explained. “I think there’s a time and place for every type of iteration of a show… It’s the right time Avatar For now. Avatar: The Last Airbender begins streaming on Netflix on February 22.

