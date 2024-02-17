Everything you need to know about this year's Oscars





After a winter barrage of awards shows, the Emmys, the Golden Globes, the Grammys, the granddaddy of them all, the Oscars, are around the corner. The 96th Academy Awards could be a crowning achievement for Oppenheimerwho has 13 nominationsalthough other films, including barbie, Flower Moon Killers And Poor things are in the mix. Here's everything you need to know about this year's show: When are the Oscars? The Oscars ceremony will take place on Sunday March 10 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. EDT, an hour earlier than usual, and will be broadcast live on ABC. A pre-show will begin at 6:30 p.m. EDT. It's your early recall to set your clocks accordingly, it's the first day of daylight saving time in the United States Are the Oscars streamed? The show will be available to stream via ABC.com and the ABC app with a cable subscription. You can also watch through services like Hulu Live TV, YouTubeTV, AT&T TV, and FuboTV. Who hosts the Oscars? Jimmy Kimmel, who hosted last year's ceremony, will host the ceremony. fourth time. That ties him with fellow quadruples Whoopi Goldberg and Jack Lemmon, and leaves Kimmel behind Johnny Carson (five), Billy Crystal (nine) and Bob Hope (11) among recurring Oscar hosts. “I've always dreamed of hosting the Oscars exactly four times,” Kimmel said. What is nominated for Best Picture at the 2024 Oscars? The ten nominees for Best Picture are: American fiction; Anatomy of a fall; barbie; Leftovers; Flower Moon Killers; Maestro; Oppenheimer; Past lives; Poor things; And The area of ​​interest. Who are the favorites? That of Christophe Nolan Oppenheimer is the favorite. Nolan, the frontrunner for best director, is also poised to win his first Oscar. The best actress category could be a contest between Lily Gladstone (Flower Moon Killers) and Emma Stone (Poor things). If Gladstone won, she would be the first Native American win a Oscar. Best Actor could also be a close competition between Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer) And Paul Giamatti (Leftovers). Both would be first-time winners. Giamatti's co-star Da'Vine Joy Randolph is favored to win Best Supporting Actress, while Robert Downey Jr. (Oppenheimer) is expected to win Best Supporting Actor. His closest competitor is Ryan Gosling for barbie. What's new with the barbie snobs? While barbie, the biggest box office hit of 2023, arrives with eight nominations, much discussion has revolved around which nominations the film did not receive. Greta Gerwig was left aside the directing category and Margot Robbie missed the best actress category. In these omissions, some have saw reflections misogyny parodied in barbie, while others noted the difficult reception that comedies have historically received at the Oscars. Applications for barbie include Best Adapted Screenplay (by Gerwig and Noah Baumbach), Best Supporting Actress for America Ferrera and two best song nominated for Billie Eilish Why was I made and composition by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt I'm just Ken. Are there any changes from the Oscars this year? Even if the recent Oscars were marked by All slaps, envelope shuffles and award controversies present live during the telecast, this year's show arrives without major changes. All awards must be televised live (although honorary awards will remain separate during initial non-televised broadcasts). Governors' Awards). The academy adds a new price for best casting, but this trophy will only be awarded at the 2026 Oscars. What else is there to look for? Composer John Williams is nominated for his 49th Academy Award for Best Music, for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, and 54th overall. Godzilla is going to the Oscars for the first time, with Godzilla minus one landing a nomination for best visual effects. And for the first time, two films in languages ​​other than English are in the running for best film: the German drama Auschwitz T.the area of ​​interest and the French legal drama Anatomy of a fall. Related

