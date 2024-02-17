The sudden and tragic death of Suhani Bhatnagar, famous for her portrayal of young Babita Phogat in the famous Bollywood film Dangal, sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry. The young actress, aged just 19, succumbed to complications related to fluid buildup in her body, leaving fans and colleagues in disbelief and mourning.
Details surrounding Suhani's untimely demise are still emerging, but initial reports suggest her health complications stemmed from an unfortunate accident she suffered. Suhani is reported to have suffered a broken leg following the accident, for which she was undergoing medical treatment. However, the medications he was prescribed reportedly had unwanted side effects, leading to a gradual buildup of fluid in his body.
Sources say Suhani was undergoing treatment at the famous All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi, where medical professionals were working to resolve her health issues and provide her with necessary care and support.
The news of Suhani Bhatnagar's passing away has left her fans, admirers and the film fraternity heartbroken and grieving. His portrait of young Babita Phogat in Dangal had captivated the public.
