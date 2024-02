Harry Potter goes Bollywood in flamboyant AI art

February 17, 2024 10:45 a.m.

The only reboot we want to see. Summary: Harry Potter is a film franchise based on the children's novel series of the same name by JK Rowling.

The story follows an 11-year-old boy, Harry, who discovers that he is a wizard, during his years studying at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

Hogwarts was originally set in England, but with the help of AI, it was reimagined in an Indian setting. There's nothing more fun than playing out your favorite story in a completely different world. Thanks to AI tools like Midjourney or ChatGPT, it is now possible to easily create any type of script or illustration to make the experience more exciting. You have an idea and AI does the rest.

From Star Wars to Marvel to Lord of the Rings, there isn't a franchise that fans haven't tried to reinvent with the help of AI. Some want to modernize their favorite characters, others want to send them to other worlds or even create their own multiverses. The possibilities are limitless. Of course, Harry Potter fans also stay on trend with their creations. Even though HBO is working on a TV series, fans of the original books and films continue to play with the world they fell in love with years ago. And some creations prove so ingenious that they require immediate live-action recreations. Hogwarts, but make it Bollywood Even though the story we're all used to is set in dark, gray English, it's nice to see it with a splash of color. That's exactly what AI added to its Harry Potter Bollywood version with stunning bright costumes and traditional architecture for Hogwarts itself. The color scheme isn't the only thing that's changed from the original. Harry Potter and his best friend Ron Weasley have suddenly grown up and each have a pair of luscious mustaches. Harry's lightning bolt scar appears to have been replaced with a bindi. Although traditionally an item intended for married women, AI decided it was appropriate for the young (or not so young) wizard. Unfortunately, Midjourney cannot provide Bollywood-style songs and dances to accompany the clips. But the more you look at them, the more ideas your own imagination comes up with. What's interesting is that Bollywood already has its own version of Harry Potter. In 2008, Hari Puttar: A Comedy of Terrors was released. However, this has nothing to do with magic. The only similarity between the popular franchise and this Home Alone -style children's comedy is the pronunciation of the title. Unfortunately, HBO's upcoming Harry Potter TV series is unlikely to be anything like this AI creation. But if you're still interested in what's to come, keep an eye out for all the behind-the-scenes news and updates.

