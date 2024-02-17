Hollywood gets a hall pass | Notice

Hollywood is known for hidden scandals. People are paid off, silenced, or blatantly ignored when it comes to sexual misconduct in the entertainment industry. It can be difficult to hear that the industry's biggest and most beloved stars are acting inappropriately, even dangerously, behind closed doors, but this behavior shouldn't be excused based on their social status.

Fame and money wrongly make celebrities untouchable. People without these resources and facing the same accusations are properly punished, while the wealthy are unfairly penalized. less because they are Hollywood stars.

With all the support, time and money invested in movie stars, management and lawyers often ensure that problems are resolved. rejected. Celebrities have easy access to top lawyers, so repercussions are rarely a concern. The justice system tends to go Easier and set lighter consequences for their infractions.

The 2017#MeToo movement was a powerful campaign encouraging women to speak out about their experiences of sexual harassment in the workplace, leading 19 states to implement new laws develop protections against sexual harassment. He many condemned stars for alleged sexual harassment or assault, but some suspects have been neglected or protected because of their fame and power. Despite the encouragement of the voices of millionssexual harassment and inappropriate relationships are still persistent problems.

It's a not-so-hidden Hollywood secret glamorizes minors. It can be seen in movies and TV shows where adult actors play teenage characters who date adults. This creates fandoms that normalize relationships with minors. When the media displays romantic couples involving minors, society becomes desensitizedhow inappropriate they are.

Movies like Call me by your name And Lolita highlight pedophilic relationships between adolescents and adult men. Show as pretty Little Liars And The Vampire Diaries also embrace sex with minors. Creating characters who date or have sex with men twice their age further reveals the extent to which Hollywood glorifies and fetishizes pedophilic relationships.

There is a dark cloud of hidden Hollywood desires surrounding these shows. With unsubtle on-screen depictions of shameful relationships, Hollywood's glorification of pedophiles is present in their content and in the way scandals are covered up and never brought up again.

One of the most famous examples of borderline criminal fame is the King of Rock n Roll, Elvis Presley. He had a prominentfascination with minors and young girls throughout his career. His most infamous crime was his wife, Priscilla Presley, whom he met at age 24 when she was 14.

However, his inappropriate attraction to young girls didn't start there. Elvis was 19 when he dated Dixie Locke, 15, 22 when he dated Little Frances who was 14, 25 when he dated Sandy Ferra, 14 and was 39 with Recca Gossan, 15 years old. His attraction to young girls continued until his death at age 42. He suffered no repercussions due to the power his fame ensured that he continued to perform in packed venues until his final days.

More recently, Alexander Payneworld-renowned director of films such as THEReservationsAnd Nebraskais currently in the running for a Nomination for the 2024 Oscars despite recent allegations of sexual assault.

In 2020, actress Rose McGowan published statements about the sexual abuse and non-consensual sex she suffered when Payne was in her 20s and she was 15. Payne repliedto the allegations, stating that they were cordial interactions and praising his activism, but otherwise denying what had happened. Payne later said they never even crossed paths, making his side of the story contradictory.

With these allegations, Hollywood is doing the public and other nominees a disservice by continuing to recognize and reward Payne. His actions and responses should have condemned him, but again, celebrity fame holds so much power that others excuse their harmful behavior.

Other celebrities who have had inappropriate relationships with minors include Michael Jackson, Sam Taylor Johnson, Jerry Seinfeld,Paul Walker And Brad Pitt. All of these celebrities were given a free pass for their inappropriate discretions due to their position in society. Most of them got off without problems, and those who were accused were able to continue their career.

The fascination these Hollywood idols have with dating a younger partner can only be looked down upon by society. Not only is dating someone underage illegal, but there is also a big mental age gap when it comes to maturity levels and decision making.

When suspicious relationships turn into lawsuits, Hollywood has a backup plan: the fixers. Fixers are private detectives hired to protect their clients, one of the best known beingAntoine Pellicano. With a long client list, he has helped celebrities like Michael Jackson And Chris Roche escape accusations that are damaging to your career.

Pellicanos methods include bribing police officers, illegally obtaining police reports, wiretapping and blackmail. In 2008, he was sentenced to 15 years in prison for crimes including wiretapping, possessing illegal weapons and fraud, but returned in 2021. He said he thought he was a fixer for people who needed their problems fixed and he went to great lengths to solve their problems. protect the rich and famous.

Aside from negative media coverage, many of these celebrities face no repercussions and continue to garner support and success. These connections should have put them behind bars, but with power, unlimited money and support, they managed to get out of trouble.

No legal adult should date a minor. Despite the glamor of Hollywood, kids are kids.