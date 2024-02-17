Mother's Love Unleashed: Everyone's Favorite Mothers Premieres at UCSB | Culture & Leisure





What is the true power of a mother's love? Can it change the world? What happens when mothers come together to support their children? These questions are at the heart of award-winning playwright James Stills' latest play, Everybodys Favorite Mothers, a true story that takes place in the past, shines a light on the present, and offers advice for the future. A preview production, courtesy of UC Santa Barbara's LAUNCH PAD performance program, and directed by Risa Brainin, chair and professor of theater and dance, opens Thursday, February 22 at the Hatlen Theater on campus. The performances will take place at 7:30 p.m. on February 22, 23, 24, 27 and 29 as well as March 12; a matinee will be offered at 2 p.m. on March 2. The seats are limited. Everybody's Favorite Mothers is a theatrical celebration of unconditional love and unlikely activism that began in the summer of 1972 when a mother marched in a parade with her gay son. She carried a homemade sign boldly declaring her support and a new type of movement was born. That day, she was an unknown hero to dozens of shocked gays and lesbians, but that was only the beginning. Jeanne Manford and her husband Jules later co-founded a parent support group, an organization that would later become known worldwide as PFLAG (Parents, Families and Friends of Lesbians and Gays), which celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2023. The play is also about young queer men and women coming out, resisting power, and accelerating the fight for gay rights, at a time when homosexuality was illegal in 49 states, and the American Psychiatry Association still diagnosed homosexuality as a mental illness. and when police raids on any type of homosexual gathering were common and life-threatening. With violence against the transgender community and LGBQT+ youth now at an all-time high, Everybodys Favorite Mothers is not nostalgic, Brainin noted, it is a warning that there is still work to be done and that the History can inspire us to find ways forward. James Still is a deeply passionate writer, said Brainin, artistic director of LAUNCH PAD, who has collaborated with Still since 1988. His plays address the most difficult issues of our time. He is a unique storyteller who uses everything from naturalism to magical realism to bring plays to life in the most surprising ways. Working on a Still piece is a joyful adventure from start to finish. The work's artistic team includes New York costume designer Nicole Smith, new to UCSB; and veteran LAUNCH PAD designers Michael Keck, Michael Klaers and Anne Sheffield. The cast includes professional actors Julie Fishell and Paul Canter alongside four UCSB BFA theater students: Jacob Marshall, Netta Nakash, Indigo Runge and Travers Tobis.

