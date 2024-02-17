Javed Ali: The versatile voice of Bollywood

The singer talks about his hit songs and influences ahead of his UK tour

Give it your all on stage: Javed Ali

By: Asjad Nazir

POPULAR Indian singer Javed Ali has always showcased his impressive range through songs in various genres, languages ​​and styles. The wonderful musical numbers delivered by the naturally gifted singer include Bollywood hits. Nagada Nagada, Jashn-E-Bahaara, Guzarish, Araziyan, Kun Faya Kun and Tu Jo Mila.

Having beautifully balanced the best tracks with winning live performances, he returns for another UK tour this month with shows in London, Leicester and Newcastle.

Oriental eye caught up with the star singer before the highly anticipated concerts to talk about his musical journey, his latest tour, his inspirations, his vocal power and his personal playlist.

How do you feel about your musical journey so far?

I am very grateful for this life and everything it has given me. Everything happened at the right time. By the grace of God, all the songs I performed were accepted by the audience and became hits. I am very happy with my career so far.

Which of your songs means the most to you?

It's really difficult to select the song that means the most to me because I sang each of them with great passion. Each song touches the audience in a different way because their tastes differ. So, some people appreciate Srivalliwhile others enjoy the songs like Nagada Nagada, Jashn-E-Bahaara and Kun Faya Kun. So it's impossible to choose for me, all the songs are equal. It all depends on the listeners. Rather than having a favorite song, I like people to connect to the different songs I've sung.

Are there any songs that have a particular resonance for you?

Sometimes there are songs that are not very well known, but receive love greater than any award. There is a song that I had sung for Pandit Birju Maharaj, that he had written, called Ithlati. The great Ustad Rashid Khan Saab, who we all love, listened to this song and expressed surprise that someone from the film industry could perform it in a classical style. His great compliment on how it was sung made me very happy and meant a lot because I admire him so much. I hope everyone listens to this song. It has deeply classical elements and is one of the most difficult challenges of my career.

Do you ever get nervous before going on stage?

You think about how people are going to react and you just want to give your best when you go on stage. I wouldn't say it's nerves, but a hunger or thirst to give your best, which results in a sort of butterfly feeling in the stomach. But I wouldn't call it nervousness.

You're coming back for another UK tour. How much do you enjoy performing in front of British audiences?

It's always great to play in the UK. They gave me so much love the last time I played there. They fully immerse themselves in the show and it means so much to them. As with my previous performance, he will again cover all genres, from folk to Sufi to my Bollywood hits. I hope I receive even more love this time.

Tell us more about what we can expect from your UK shows in 2024.

There is always wonderful variety in my shows. This time we will celebrate the 100th birth anniversary of Mohammed Rafi, which takes place this year. I will pay him a heartfelt tribute by performing some of his beloved songs. It will be a special experience for the audience, like Rafi saab is universally adored and admired.

Of course, I will also perform my own hit songs. All of these elements will come together to create a unique and refreshing concert experience.

What songs do you enjoy performing live the most?

It's hard to say because I'm a musician and an artist. All the songs are close to my heart. Whatever song I perform on stage, it becomes special to me at that moment. Whether romantic, sufi, classical, folk, retro or dance, I will play it with passion and commitment. I always try to lose myself in the song I'm singing. So in this regard, [it doesnt matter] what song or genre; all songs are equally important to me.

What’s it like working with UK promoter Rock On Music?

It’s really great to collaborate with Rock On Music as Vijay Bhola is one of the best promoters in the UK. He loves and respects all singers and musicians. He puts them on a pedestal. He has developed his own audience, who come to see his shows knowing that he will always bring the best. He has worked with all the great artists. I had the chance to tour with him last year and I'm going back this year, which makes me very happy.

How do you generate so much power in your voice?

No one can create such power without effort, because we are all human beings: we must practice, learn and acquire this ability over time. There is no shortcut. So power comes from hard work. I also believe in spiritual power, which gives strength. So all of these things combine to provide what you call power.

What is the secret to a good live performance?

In fact, there is no secret. You need to connect with the audience. You interact with them and then you have one chance to get that specific song right. There are no covers, so a lot of responsibility falls on the artist. The public expects a lot from you. They come to a concert with a specific image that they have after listening to your songs. The challenge is to exceed their expectations. This is an important thing for me.

What kind of music dominates your personal playlist?

The music I listen to depends a lot on my mood, so it's constantly changing. I'm currently listening to a lot of songs from Mehdi Hassan Saab and Ghulam Ali Saab. When you listen to their ghazals, you get lost in them and learn something. I can listen to 10 or 20 of their ghazals in one go. I also like to listen to Ustad Bade Ghulam Ali Saab, Salamat Ali Khan saab and Rashid Khan bhai. I like a lot of retro songs. In terms of Western music, I like listening to Whitney Houston, Mariah Carey and Cline Dion. I like folk and Sufi music. I like listening to Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan saab and Abida Parveen jiso it continues to change.

If you could master anything new in music, what would it be?

I would like to try something new in folk and semi-classical music. I also want to make ghazal music, because it's my favorite genre. These three elements have a lot of depth and require dedication. You need some knowledge of music to sing these genres. If I have the opportunity, I would like to explore these genres further.

Where do you draw your inspiration from?

Good music is something that inspires me. A good atmosphere, a song, a singer and a musician can spark inspiration. So you can't say that just one thing will inspire you. Many things can inspire you at any time, including the smallest things in life.

You can hear a song and it can get lost in your head for decades, then something small in everyday life can make you remember it again. You can get inspiration by seeing someone play an instrument or sing a song.

I can take inspiration from the smallest things and ask myself, how can I learn from this and grow? This study is still ongoing.

Why should we all come to your UK shows?

Honestly, no one should miss these shows. You'll get the chance to hear all the hit songs I've performed over the years. You will be able to listen to all kinds of genres. There will also be a celebration of Mohammed Rafi. I bought something special and specific in that regard. Be it folk, sufi, retro or my commercial film hits, the show will cover them all. You will have a great selection of songs performed and this is just one of the reasons why you should come to the shows.

Javed Ali Live at Indigo at the O2 on Friday February 23; Morningside Arena in Leicester on Saturday February 24; and Tyne Theater & Opera House in Newcastle on Sunday February 25. www.rockonmusicuk.com