Mid-Hudson films, shows receive distribution deals, film commission says – Daily Freeman





WOODSTOCK, N.Y. Several independent films and television shows filmed in the Hudson Valley have received distribution deals, according to a release from the Hudson Valley Film Commission in Woodstock. The distribution of these films follows the recent syndication of the television series “Life and Beth” on Hulu, starring Amy Schumer and Michael Cera and filmed largely in Dutchess County. Sony Pictures Classics has acquired worldwide rights to the film “Between The Temples,” directed by Nathan Silver and starring Jason Schwartzman and Carol Kane. The film, which recently premiered at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival, was inspired by Silver's mother, Cindy, a Hudson Valley resident, and planning her bat mitzvah in her mid-sixties . “Between The Temples” was filmed in 2023 in Kingston, Woodstock and Red Hook. North American rights to the film “Good One,” another 2024 Sundance Film Festival premiere, were recently acquired by Metrograph Pictures. The film, directed by India Donaldson, documents a 17-year-old girl, played by actress Lily Collias, on a hiking trip in the Catskills, dealing with the conflicting egos of her father and his friend. “Good One” was largely filmed in Kerhonkson, New Paltz and Samsonville. The film “Lost on a Mountain in Maine,” based on the 1939 book of the same name, has been picked up by Blue Fox Entertainment for distribution. Filmed in the Mid-Hudson Valley in July and August 2022, the film follows a 12-year-old boy lost in the Katahdin wilderness of northern Maine. The Hudson Valley Film Commission was heavily involved in the casting and location scouting of the film. The Hudson Valley Film Commission tracks films produced and set in the Mid-Hudson Valley, working to bring productions to the region.

