The magic of Pisces in Bollywood – Actors showing creative and caring qualities







1. Irfan Khan in “Life in a… Subway” (2007): Irrfan: In this film, Irrfan plays a poet who feels deeply. It shows how sensitive and caring Pisces can be.

2. Deepika Padukone in “Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela” (2013): Leela: Deepika portrays a woman who falls deeply in love. It shows how passionate and romantic Pisces can be.

3. Hrithik Roshan in “Jodhaa Akbar” (2008): Akbar: Hrithik plays an emperor who wants peace. It shows how understanding and compassionate Pisces can be.

4. Madhuri said in “Devdas” (2002): Paro: Madhuri plays a woman who loves deeply but faces obstacles. It shows how Pisces can feel their emotions deeply and sacrifice themselves for love.

5. Alia Bhatt in “Highway” (2014): Veera:

Alia plays a young woman who finds freedom on the road. It shows how Pisces can be adventurous and find joy in nature.

6. Ranbir Kapoor in “Rockstar” (2011): Jordan:** Ranbir plays a musician who is passionate about his music. It shows how Pisces can be deeply creative but also struggle with their emotions.

7. Kajol in “Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham” (2001): Anjali:** Kajol plays a woman who cares deeply for her family. It shows how Pisces can be caring and devoted to their loved ones.

8. Shah Rukh Khan in “My Name is Khan” (2010): Rizwan Khan:** Shah Rukh plays a man who wants to be accepted as he is. It shows how Pisces can be kind and understanding towards others.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/astrology/zodiacs-astrology/pisces-magic-in-bollywood-actors-showcasing-creative-and-caring-qualities/articleshow/107780167.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

