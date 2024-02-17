Connect with us

BAFTA 2024 host David Tennant: Wife, family, biography and more

Mr.Film stars will walk the red carpet and viewers on their screens on Sunday for the British Academy Film Awards, commonly known as BAFTAs, in London. Taking place at the Royal Festival Hall, this year's ceremony will be hosted by actor David Tennant.

The BAFTAs welcome Tennant for the first time52 years old, is a famous Scottish actor famous for Harry Potter movies, TV shows including Doctor Who, Broadchurch And Good omensand much more.

Apparently he's not nervous for his inaugural concert, telling the Associated Press that he feels less pressure as an actor in the role than as a comedian.

Here are 10 facts you might not know about the award-winning actor in honor of his BAFTA debut.

David Tennant was initially a stage name

The actor was born David John McDonald. He said in an interview on THE Late Show with James Corden in 2018, he had to choose another last name when he was 16 and registered with the actors' union, which already included someone with his name.

Tennant told Corden that he got inspiration for his stage nickname while flipping through a music magazine and was somehow named after Neil Tennant of the British music group Pet Shop Boys. David later officially changed his last name.

He is the son of a Presbyterian minister.

Tennant grew up in Bathgate, a town in Scotland made famous in the song Letter from America from the Scottish group The Proclaimers, what the Tennants website says is his favorite music group, along with the Beatles. Tennant cites Paisley, a town near Glasgow, as his hometown.

His father was a local Church of Scotland minister.

David Tennant attends a gala event at the National Theater in 2019 in London, England. Karwai TangGetty Images

David Tennant dreamed of becoming an actor from a young age

According to his website, he wanted to become an actor since he was three or four years old.

Holding say it Guardian in 2011, “I know it's absurd and precocious, but he said he had a conversation with his parents about who the people on TV were, and when he learned they were actors, he decided that this was what he wanted to do. He started appearing on screen. before he left school.

Tennant is a seasoned interpreter of Shakespeare

In 1996, at age 25, Tennant joined the Royal Shakespeare Company. He continued to act in Shakespeare plays throughout his work in television and film. In 2008, he pposed the main character in a Hamlet run in London, tickets for which sold in a few hours. A Guardian the review of the show said Tennant was the greatest Hamlet of his generation.

Tennant returned to his theatrical roots in December 2023, with a critically acclaimed Macbeth production in London.

It was one Doctor Who fan before becoming the Time Lord himself

Holding depicts the 10th Doctor in the popular long-running sci-fi television series Doctor Who from 2005 to 2010, returning for a reunion episode in 2013 and a series of special anniversary episodes in 2023. He was voted Britain's favorite doctor. by Radio schedules review.

Holding say it Guardian that years earlier, while at school, he had written an essay on Doctor Who. Am I as geeky as the Doctor Who Fans? Yes, he said.

Dr Who Series Four – Press Launch
David Tennant celebrated the season 4 premiere of Doctor Who, standing in front of a Tardis, in 2008 in London, England. Dave Hogan Getty Images

Tennant was stunned during the Harry Potter together

Tennant was introduced to a worldwide audience as the character Barty Crouch Jr., an evil wizard, in the film Harry Potter film adaptations.

When asked in a 2018 Questions and answers Whether he was hit by other actors, Tennant reportedly said he was initially nervous about meeting his Harry Potter co-star Maggie Smith, who played Professor McGonagall, since she has quite an intimidating presence, she goes back a long way. She's right.

“And I remember being a little nervous about her, and then completely falling in love with her. She's awesome. And there's nothing more delightful than Maggie Smith in a witch's hat. Nothing better.

Tennant has a large and recognizable family

Tennant married actress and producer Georgia Tennant, who was also his co-star in Doctor Who, in 2011. Georgia's father is actor Peter Davison, who played the role of the 5th Doctor in the hit BBC series.

David and Georgia Tennant have five children, Ty, Georgia's son whom Tennant adopted, with Olive, Wilfred, Doris and Birdie. Ty, 21, followed in David's footsteps by starring in Tolkien, War of the Worlds, House of the Dragon, and more recently with their father and grandfather Davisonin an episode of season 2 of Good omens.

Winners behind the scenes at the Rolling Stone UK Awards 2023
David Tennant, recognized for his role in Doctor Whoposed during the 2023 Rolling Stone UK Awards in London, England. Dave BenettGetty Images

David Tennant is also known for his off-screen work

The actor has long supported the LGBTQ+ community, lend your voice to a campaign against gay bullying in 2012. Last year, on a podcast During Pride Month, he said, “You want your kids to be accepted for who they are, whatever they want to be,” adding that we all have to fight this fight.

Most recently, Tennant was spotted wear a pin in the colors of the transgender flag which raises funds for a charity for LGBTQ+ youth through its sales. He apparently would have said Attitude review while wearing the pin at the Rolling Stone UK Awards in November, that we simply need to ban the noise and ban the hate, adding that Doctor Who has always supported the other, the unusual, the excluded. That's what it shows.

According to a post on his wife's Instagram account, one of the couple's children uses their pronouns.

He's no stranger to the BAFTA stage

Among his many distinctions, Tennant won the Best Actor award in 2007 for Doctor Who at BAFTA Cymru (Wales) and in 2014 won Best Male Television Performance at BAFTA Scotland for The escape artist. He was not nominated for any awards at the main BAFTAs, although the projects in which he starred won the first prizes. At the BAFTA TV Awards in 2023, Tennant presented the trophy for the best film.

Tennant has a rule for his BAFTA Film Awards debut

Holding said Variety he took notes for his BAFTA debut after Jo Koy's gaffe at the Golden Globes. Don't criticize Tay Tay, I think that's the lesson to be learned. “I live in a Taylor Swift fanhouse, so I know better,” he said.

