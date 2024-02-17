Hollywood Regency Tour Highlights

The interior of Candice Held and Tristan Gittens' Palm Springs home looks like a work of art, mainly because there's so much art inside.

Colorful abstract and expressive pieces line the walls of their living room, along with sculptures and glasswork created by Gittens and five other artists. In one wing of the house is Held's fashion studio, where she designs her silk tunics and interior design designs.

Guests were treated to all the colors, patterns, designs and more as Gittens and Held showcased their 1967 vintage James McNaughton Hollywood Regency-style home Friday as part of Modernism Week. The annual architectural event runs until February 25, with tickets for a few events still available at www.modernismweek.com.

The Vista Las Palmas home is nestled on an elevated lot with panoramic views of Palm Springs. As visitors walk through the front door and up the stairs, they are greeted by a relaxing poolside view with white floors and benches, yellow lounge chairs and miniature fountain spouts that shoot jets of water. water in the pool. The home has a symmetrical design that seamlessly blends indoor and outdoor living, with most rooms featuring floor-to-ceiling bay windows.

The couple also tried to “bring the house back and keep it as original as possible,” Gittens said. They restored a NuTone gate buzzer and their kitchen bar top is an original 1960s light fixture, as is the terrazzo floor.

But beyond architecture, Gittens and Held's work easily captures people's attention. By the pool is one of Gittens' paintings which depicts a shark-like figure. In one of the bedrooms, a pattern created by Held, with toucans, flowers and greenery on a pink background, is visible on the curtains, pillows and duvet. The design is inspired by family heirlooms, also on display. A bathroom also uses another of his designs for the wallpaper, door and shower curtain.

This isn't the first time the couple has showcased their home during Modernism Week. Gittens said visits took place about eight years ago. But they decided to start again to allow Gittens to reintroduce himself to the artistic community. The owners recently returned from a two-year stay in London, where Gittens received his master's degree in painting from the Royal College of Art.

“When I left, I felt like Palm Springs was very design-oriented, and I didn't know if I'd have a place because my work is very abstract and expressive, and I also mix a lot in that of ideas about science and human behavior,” Gittens said. “I didn’t know how that would translate.”

But rather than focusing solely on his work, he wanted to highlight five other artists (Mattia Biagi, Daniel Mullin, Scott Musgrove, David Willis and Xiao Yu). Together, their works are part of an art exhibition called “Afterlife of Nature.” The show reimagines the invisible mysteries of nature, from extinct species and micro and macroscopic worlds to quantum entanglement and the “underbelly” of ecology, according to a press release. Gittens said all the artists create artwork that “you wouldn't see (in Palm Springs) very often.”

Some of the pieces featured include Mullin's sculptural objects hand-cast in sand, Biagi's art which draws heavily on phenomena from the geological world, and Musgrove's chimera series.

Since Gittens returned to the desert, the reception to his art has been favorable and collectors who have purchased his pieces “have really encouraged me to go beyond what I thought was acceptable here,” he said. he declared. Gittens also shared that it was an exciting time for the art world in Palm Springs and that people were looking for “new and contemporary” pieces and were “more willing to buy something wild.”

“Afterlife of Nature” will be on display until February 23 and is available by appointment only. To schedule a tour, contact [email protected].

In her fashion studio, Held also presented her prints and silk scarf tunics to visitors. The designer showed the many ways to wear her dresses, made up of two silk scarves featuring original textile patterns.

“The silhouette fits so many different bodies,” Held explained to Modernism Week guests in his office. “I change the prints and colors of the scarves, and it’s a different dress every time.”

Held designs each garment silhouette herself, from concept to sketch, draping, paper pattern and production sample. They're available at her downtown Palm Springs store, along with other clothing, accessories, jewelry and more.

Although Held and Gittens have their own designs and plans, they are sometimes able to bring their two worlds together. For one print, Gittens wrote equations representing the ultraviolet range of light, while Held painted flowers as if they had been photographed under ultraviolet light, she explained. The result is seen on a floral dress, in which the equations are visible in the background.

