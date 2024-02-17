Huma Qureshi says actresses are seen as replaceable and explains why male actors are paid more: Bigger budget for the hero because of his gender | Bollywood News

Huma Qureshi recently expressed his wish making a film like Ranbir Kapoors Animal and holding a machine gun, killing thousands of people because she loved machismo, action and music” in the Sandeep Reddy directorial Vangas. The actress and producer, who is promoting her book Zeba, not only wants to play larger-than-life characters like their male counterparts, but also wants equal pay.

During an interview with AfterHours with All About Eve, the Maharani actor spoke about the pay disparity in Bollywood and how the phenomenon needs to change. When asked if actors are paid based on the time they spend on screen, Huma explained: The conventional way is: the bigger the star, the more money they take home , often, even when their screen time is shorter and their roles are smaller.

Huma, who performed a graceful Shikayat dance number in Sanjay Leela Bhansalis Gangubai Kathiawadi, added: Alia Bhatt will earn more money than others, even if her role is small. I guess she was the highest paid actress in Gangubai Kathiawadi.

She laments that despite the star power that actresses bring to the screen, male actors get the biggest slice of the pie. Unfortunately, in our films, women are often not paid as much as men, even if they are at the same level of stardom. There is a prejudice that a male actor should be paid more because the story of the film always revolves around the male protagonist. It’s a shame, she laments.

Huma has impressed audiences with her work in films like Gangs of Wasseypur, Badlapur, Monica, O My Darling, Ek Thi Daayan and D Day, among others. She also became a producer with her film Double XL. She stressed that even as a producer, she has to listen to the studios when it comes to the remuneration of male and female stars and therefore it is imperative that mindsets change more profoundly so that actresses are paid fairly.

As a producer, if I make an action film, with a male star or a female star and they are at the same level of stardom, I will probably get a bigger budget for the male hero because of his gender . It is a fact. Studios do that. If change is going to happen, it needs to be systemic and at a company and studio level. Change cannot come from just two people talking about pay parity in their interviews, the Mumbai Saga actor added.

She revealed that the disparity is not just in salaries but also in the kind of infrastructure that actresses have. She said the rooms and vanity vans given to actresses were different from those of male stars. She added that inequalities are also widespread among those supporting the project. In a movie, if two actors play my parents, the man who plays my father will probably be paid a little more than the actress who plays my mother. The mentality is “That’s how it happens.” (That's how it happened)' and comes from the idea that women are replaceable. They think No one will find heroin. (We will find one or the other actress)'.

Huma has always spoken her mind on the subject and has never minced her words when it comes to closing the income gap in the industry. Speaking at the AajTak Agenda 2022, in the past, she had said, “Equal pay for equal work”. If there are two people working at the same level in terms of career and box office, they should receive the same amount, which is not the case. It's very sad. It's often said that female-led action movies don't work, but male-led action movies do. If you look at the ratio of films made with male and female protagonists, it's very wrong. But now several female stars are working.