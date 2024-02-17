The Cast of the New Road House Remake Continues a Weirdly Specific Acting Trend

Summary The Road House remake has a strange tendency to cast non-actors, and that move was continued by the most recent casting announcement.

Jake Gyllenhaal's Relay remake recently announced a new casting choice, and it continues the film's weirdest trend. Relay is a remake of the 1989 film of the same name starring Patrick Swayze. It follows Dalton, a professional bouncer who is hired to clean up a dangerous bar using his impressive fighting skills and interesting approach to violence. Gyllenhaal will reprise the role originally portrayed by Swayze, and while he seems like a good candidate to play Dalton, other characters will be played by more unusual actors.

Relay had its fair share of controversies during its development. The film's director, Doug Liman, took issue with some behind-the-scenes decisions and Liman said he would boycott the film. RelayThe release of the film is due to the film being directly streamed without a theatrical release. Jake Gyllenhaal is also significantly older than Daniela Melchior, who plays his love interest in the film. RelayThe release date is fast approaching, but new characters are still being revealed. Most Recent Casting Reveal Continues Film's Streak of Strange Decisions around its actors, which creates even more controversy.





Post Malone Continues Weird Road House Remake Casting Trend

It was recently confirmed that famous rapper, singer and songwriter Post Malone would appear in Relay as a character named Carter. Although he has some acting experience, having appeared in live-action films like Spenser Confidential and animated films like Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, he is not primarily known as an actor. This continues a strange trend, as Relay has a habit of giving important roles to non-actors. Most notably, Conor McGregor will play Knox in the film, although he was not the first UFC fighter considered.





Years ago, Ronda Rousey almost starred in a failed movie Relay redo. Although this is a separate project from the next Relay remake, it seems that the casting idea has been transferred. Rousey's involvement in Relay made more sense than McGregor'showever, as she had some acting experience in films like The Expendables 3. McGregor is only known as a fighter, and Relay will be her first foray into a scripted role. Only time will tell if Relay can turn McGregor into an action star, and whether choosing him was the right decision.

Road House's latest casting announcement is the strangest yet





The Cast of Post Malone Relay continues the film's strange trend, but it's even stranger than previous developments. The casting of Rousey and McGregor, while unusual due to their lack of acting skills, made sense for the film. They are both accomplished fighters, and their experience in the UFC would lend itself perfectly to Relaythe action scenes of. If RelayPost Malone's casting decisions indicate that the film will prioritize action over story, so Post Malone's casting is the strangest decision yet. Post doesn't have extensive combat experience and his acting credentials are limited, so casting him was a confusing decision.

Road House casting is a red flag for the remake

The casting of Post Malone has raised concerns that the film could suffer from misplaced priorities. Since his role doesn't seem to add much to the action or story of the film, it's possible that he was included only to increase the film's appeal, not its quality. This could be a sign that Relay will focus more on style than substance, which would not improve its chances of success. The best way to get people to watch a movie is to make a good movie, not to cast likeable celebrities, but Relay I may have forgotten this lesson.





While choosing fighters for a film about bar brawling makes sense for action scenes, and including a celebrity can increase a film's scope, these decisions leave the rest of the film uncertain. Training actors to fight is an easier task than training fighters to act, and Relay maybe I'm making a mistake choosing non-actors. Without a solid story delivered by talented actors to rely on, the Relay the remake will never live up to the original, even with more intense combat.

Despite all the controversy surrounding the film and its casting, Relay still seems poised to be a success. Based on its trailers, Relay promises to have some intense and extremely entertaining action scenes, fueled by McGregor's skills as a veteran fighter. The unorthodox casting decisions could also be pleasantly surprising and give McGregor and Post Malone a chance to shine in their roles. Relay has a lot of positives and negatives, but it will probably still be a fun movie to watch.



