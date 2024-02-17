Entertainment
The Cast of the New Road House Remake Continues a Weirdly Specific Acting Trend
Summary
- The Road House remake has a strange tendency to cast non-actors, and that move was continued by the most recent casting announcement.
- Post Malone will play a character named Carter in Road House, but his little acting and fighting experience makes him seem odd for the role.
- The film's casting decisions could be a bad sign for Road House, as it could prioritize style over substance and try to lure in viewers with recognizable celebrities.
Jake Gyllenhaal's Relay remake recently announced a new casting choice, and it continues the film's weirdest trend. Relay is a remake of the 1989 film of the same name starring Patrick Swayze. It follows Dalton, a professional bouncer who is hired to clean up a dangerous bar using his impressive fighting skills and interesting approach to violence. Gyllenhaal will reprise the role originally portrayed by Swayze, and while he seems like a good candidate to play Dalton, other characters will be played by more unusual actors.
Relay had its fair share of controversies during its development. The film's director, Doug Liman, took issue with some behind-the-scenes decisions and Liman said he would boycott the film. RelayThe release of the film is due to the film being directly streamed without a theatrical release. Jake Gyllenhaal is also significantly older than Daniela Melchior, who plays his love interest in the film. RelayThe release date is fast approaching, but new characters are still being revealed. Most Recent Casting Reveal Continues Film's Streak of Strange Decisions around its actors, which creates even more controversy.
Jake Gyllenhaal's Road House Remake Could Be What He's Been Looking For For 14 Years
Jake Gyllenhaal is one of Hollywood's biggest stars, and his Road House remake could finally give him what he's been looking for for 14 years.
Post Malone Continues Weird Road House Remake Casting Trend
It was recently confirmed that famous rapper, singer and songwriter Post Malone would appear in Relay as a character named Carter. Although he has some acting experience, having appeared in live-action films like Spenser Confidential and animated films like Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, he is not primarily known as an actor. This continues a strange trend, as Relay has a habit of giving important roles to non-actors. Most notably, Conor McGregor will play Knox in the film, although he was not the first UFC fighter considered.
Years ago, Ronda Rousey almost starred in a failed movie Relay redo. Although this is a separate project from the next Relay remake, it seems that the casting idea has been transferred. Rousey's involvement in Relay made more sense than McGregor'showever, as she had some acting experience in films like The Expendables 3. McGregor is only known as a fighter, and Relay will be her first foray into a scripted role. Only time will tell if Relay can turn McGregor into an action star, and whether choosing him was the right decision.
Road House's latest casting announcement is the strangest yet
The Cast of Post Malone Relay continues the film's strange trend, but it's even stranger than previous developments. The casting of Rousey and McGregor, while unusual due to their lack of acting skills, made sense for the film. They are both accomplished fighters, and their experience in the UFC would lend itself perfectly to Relaythe action scenes of. If RelayPost Malone's casting decisions indicate that the film will prioritize action over story, so Post Malone's casting is the strangest decision yet. Post doesn't have extensive combat experience and his acting credentials are limited, so casting him was a confusing decision.
Relay
will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video on March 21.
Road House casting is a red flag for the remake
The casting of Post Malone has raised concerns that the film could suffer from misplaced priorities. Since his role doesn't seem to add much to the action or story of the film, it's possible that he was included only to increase the film's appeal, not its quality. This could be a sign that Relay will focus more on style than substance, which would not improve its chances of success. The best way to get people to watch a movie is to make a good movie, not to cast likeable celebrities, but Relay I may have forgotten this lesson.
While choosing fighters for a film about bar brawling makes sense for action scenes, and including a celebrity can increase a film's scope, these decisions leave the rest of the film uncertain. Training actors to fight is an easier task than training fighters to act, and Relay maybe I'm making a mistake choosing non-actors. Without a solid story delivered by talented actors to rely on, the Relay the remake will never live up to the original, even with more intense combat.
Despite all the controversy surrounding the film and its casting, Relay still seems poised to be a success. Based on its trailers, Relay promises to have some intense and extremely entertaining action scenes, fueled by McGregor's skills as a veteran fighter. The unorthodox casting decisions could also be pleasantly surprising and give McGregor and Post Malone a chance to shine in their roles. Relay has a lot of positives and negatives, but it will probably still be a fun movie to watch.
Road House (2024)
- Release date
- March 21, 2024
- Director
- Doug Liman
- Cast
- Jake Gyllenhaal, Daniela Melchior, Billy Magnussen, Jessica Williams, Joaquim De Almeida, Conor McGregor, Lukas Gage, Arturo Castro, BK Cannon, Beau Knapp, Darren Barnet, Dominique Columbus, Bob Menery
|
Sources
2/ https://screenrant.com/road-house-remake-casting-not-actor-trend-post-malone/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The thorny issue of the presidential age limit is gaining momentum in American political discourse | Joe Biden News
- The Cast of the New Road House Remake Continues a Weirdly Specific Acting Trend
- Christina Cultural Arts Center strengthens STEAM focus with new innovation center
- Palistan: Imran Khan's PTI to sit in opposition to protest election rigging
- Huma Qureshi says actresses are seen as replaceable and explains why male actors are paid more: Bigger budget for the hero because of his gender | Bollywood News
- EKU Women's Tennis travels to Lexington to face Kentucky
- Beyonc dazzles in Indian fashion designer Gaurav Gupta's three-piece blazer dress at New York Fashion Week
- Review: Goat Mountain Pizza serves some of the best slices in Bellingham
- Lori Dengler | Artificial intelligence in the world of earthquakes and tsunamis – Times Standard
- Losing to Minnesota ruins late-game heroics – Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
- Hollywood Regency Tour Highlights
- USC Football 2024 Spring Game Date Announced