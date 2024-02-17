It's all a family affair on the Hollywood celebrity red carpet in 2024

Walking the red carpet at any event can be overwhelming, ask any actor – with the lights and camera flashing and the paparazzo shouting your name. During this time, the comfort and support of your loved ones is always appreciated. However, it can also be a very fun experience that you may want to share with your loved ones. So it's no surprise that many celebrities have recently invited their family members to share this surreal experience and walk the red carpet with them. Beyoncé with Blue Ivy Carter (Instagram)

Here's a look at celebrities who have done this recently:

Experience the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Florence Pugh with Granzo Pat (Instagram)

Florence Pugh with Granzo Pat

Florence Pugh shared a warm moment with her grandmother, Granzo Pat, on Thursday as they walked together and posed for photos at the world premiere of Dune: Part Two in Leicester Square, London. The actor wore a custom Valentino brown sequinned halter dress and hoodie designed by Pierpaolo Piccioli. The duo was all smiles as they greeted photographers.

In 2022, her grandmother accompanied Pugh to the Venice International Film Festival. In an Instagram post, Pugh wrote: “Granzo Pat is remarkable. I asked her if she would ever do this again with me? 'Oh, I guess I should do it then, right?'”

Beyoncé and her daughter Blue Ivy Carter (Instagram)

Beyoncé and Jay-Z with Blue Ivy Carter

The Carter family, singer Beyonc and rapper Jay-Z, as well as their daughter Blue Ivy Carter, did not walk the Grammy's red carpet. However, mother and daughter were photographed together at the show, with Queen B wearing a custom Louis Vuitton skirt suit, collarless Damier leather jacket as she covered her platinum blonde hair with a Stetson cowboy hat. Carter took the stage with her father as he accepted the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award. She wore a white mid-length Vivienne Westwood dress with an off-the-shoulder neckline.

Kylie Jenner with Stormi Webster (Instagram)

Kylie Jenner with Stormi Webster

In January, at the Valentino Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show in Paris, entrepreneur Kylie Jenner and her five-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, made a fashionable appearance by pairing all-black, feathered ensembles with glasses oversized sunglasses inspired by old Hollywood. glamour. While Jenner wore a strapless bodycon black dress and a matching black cape with feathered trim, Stormi wore a black dress with a similar black cape and a pair of black ballet flats. She also carried a pair of black sunglasses and a small black purse. The mother-daughter duo was also spotted in coordinating red outfits on the front row of the Jacquemus show.

Charles Melton with his mother Sukyong Melton (Instagram)

Charles Melton with Sukyong Melton

For the 81st Golden Globe Awards, Charles Melton brought his mother, Sukyong Melton, as his red carpet date. The May-December (2023) actor was nominated for Best Supporting Actor and said it meant the world to have his mother by his side on the red carpet at such a prestigious event . He also told Entertainment Tonight: “It’s so grounding. I was a little sick a few days ago, and she was making me chicken soup and taking care of me, it was really nice. He wore a navy blue Armani tuxedo, complete with a double-breasted jacket with black lapels. To complete the look, he wore a dark bow tie and matching pants, along with patent leather shoes, diamond earrings and an Omega watch.

Pedro Pascal with Lux Pascal (Instagram)

Pedro Pascal with Lux Pascal

An ally of the queer community, actor Pedro Pascal showed his support by being accompanied by his sister, trans actress and model Lux Pascal, on the red carpet of the 75th edition of the Primetime Emmy Awards. The siblings complemented each other in matching black outfits as Pedro wore a Maison Valentino fit featuring a black sweater and pants, paired with a scarf he wore after a fall. On the other hand, Lux wore a black high-neck Oscar de la Renta dress with cutout details.

Kelly Clarkson with her son Rémy (Instagram)

Kelly Clarkson

Wearing an off-the-shoulder porcelain white dress from the Jason Wu collection, singer Kelly Clarkson took to the red carpet at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards with her seven-year-old song Remington Remy Alexander, which was the part favorite of her evening. Remy wore a ruffled white Renaissance-style shirt, a red velvet suit, pointed-toe Timberland boots and a vibrant button-up.

Unsure about leaving him to tag alone, she took to Instagram and said: “I had to pull my child out of a day of school. So it was kind of like: Oh, am I going to do this? But he was very excited to do the red carpet and go to the show and see the artists. » The singer-turned-host went on to explain: “My son has a bit of sensory issues. So I knew it would be a little overwhelming for him and I warned him. Photographers on the carpet are usually just calling out names just to get people to look at them. But they were so nice and I just wanted to say hello. It was so cool to ask him what his name was and put him at ease because it's a huge environment for a seven year old.