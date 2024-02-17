Entertainment
It's all a family affair on the Hollywood celebrity red carpet in 2024
Walking the red carpet at any event can be overwhelming, ask any actor – with the lights and camera flashing and the paparazzo shouting your name. During this time, the comfort and support of your loved ones is always appreciated. However, it can also be a very fun experience that you may want to share with your loved ones. So it's no surprise that many celebrities have recently invited their family members to share this surreal experience and walk the red carpet with them.
Here's a look at celebrities who have done this recently:
Florence Pugh with Granzo Pat
Florence Pugh shared a warm moment with her grandmother, Granzo Pat, on Thursday as they walked together and posed for photos at the world premiere of Dune: Part Two in Leicester Square, London. The actor wore a custom Valentino brown sequinned halter dress and hoodie designed by Pierpaolo Piccioli. The duo was all smiles as they greeted photographers.
In 2022, her grandmother accompanied Pugh to the Venice International Film Festival. In an Instagram post, Pugh wrote: “Granzo Pat is remarkable. I asked her if she would ever do this again with me? 'Oh, I guess I should do it then, right?'”
Beyoncé and Jay-Z with Blue Ivy Carter
The Carter family, singer Beyonc and rapper Jay-Z, as well as their daughter Blue Ivy Carter, did not walk the Grammy's red carpet. However, mother and daughter were photographed together at the show, with Queen B wearing a custom Louis Vuitton skirt suit, collarless Damier leather jacket as she covered her platinum blonde hair with a Stetson cowboy hat. Carter took the stage with her father as he accepted the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award. She wore a white mid-length Vivienne Westwood dress with an off-the-shoulder neckline.
Kylie Jenner with Stormi Webster
In January, at the Valentino Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show in Paris, entrepreneur Kylie Jenner and her five-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, made a fashionable appearance by pairing all-black, feathered ensembles with glasses oversized sunglasses inspired by old Hollywood. glamour. While Jenner wore a strapless bodycon black dress and a matching black cape with feathered trim, Stormi wore a black dress with a similar black cape and a pair of black ballet flats. She also carried a pair of black sunglasses and a small black purse. The mother-daughter duo was also spotted in coordinating red outfits on the front row of the Jacquemus show.
Charles Melton with Sukyong Melton
For the 81st Golden Globe Awards, Charles Melton brought his mother, Sukyong Melton, as his red carpet date. The May-December (2023) actor was nominated for Best Supporting Actor and said it meant the world to have his mother by his side on the red carpet at such a prestigious event . He also told Entertainment Tonight: “It’s so grounding. I was a little sick a few days ago, and she was making me chicken soup and taking care of me, it was really nice. He wore a navy blue Armani tuxedo, complete with a double-breasted jacket with black lapels. To complete the look, he wore a dark bow tie and matching pants, along with patent leather shoes, diamond earrings and an Omega watch.
Pedro Pascal with Lux Pascal
An ally of the queer community, actor Pedro Pascal showed his support by being accompanied by his sister, trans actress and model Lux Pascal, on the red carpet of the 75th edition of the Primetime Emmy Awards. The siblings complemented each other in matching black outfits as Pedro wore a Maison Valentino fit featuring a black sweater and pants, paired with a scarf he wore after a fall. On the other hand, Lux wore a black high-neck Oscar de la Renta dress with cutout details.
Kelly Clarkson
Wearing an off-the-shoulder porcelain white dress from the Jason Wu collection, singer Kelly Clarkson took to the red carpet at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards with her seven-year-old song Remington Remy Alexander, which was the part favorite of her evening. Remy wore a ruffled white Renaissance-style shirt, a red velvet suit, pointed-toe Timberland boots and a vibrant button-up.
Unsure about leaving him to tag alone, she took to Instagram and said: “I had to pull my child out of a day of school. So it was kind of like: Oh, am I going to do this? But he was very excited to do the red carpet and go to the show and see the artists. » The singer-turned-host went on to explain: “My son has a bit of sensory issues. So I knew it would be a little overwhelming for him and I warned him. Photographers on the carpet are usually just calling out names just to get people to look at them. But they were so nice and I just wanted to say hello. It was so cool to ask him what his name was and put him at ease because it's a huge environment for a seven year old.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/htcity/htcity-showstoppers/it-is-all-a-family-affair-on-the-red-carpet-for-hollywood-celebrities-in-2024-101708190672103.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- US fears Russia could put nuclear weapon in space
- Praising Modi, Nadda asks BJP workers to ensure hat-trick, record victory in Lok Sabha elections
- It's all a family affair on the Hollywood celebrity red carpet in 2024
- UND's undefeated streak in school records ends in blowout loss to CC – Grand Forks Herald
- Opening of the men's lacrosse season at Quinnipiac
- How will Prabowo Subianto lead Indonesia?
- The thorny issue of the presidential age limit is gaining momentum in American political discourse | Joe Biden News
- The Cast of the New Road House Remake Continues a Weirdly Specific Acting Trend
- Christina Cultural Arts Center strengthens STEAM focus with new innovation center
- Palistan: Imran Khan's PTI to sit in opposition to protest election rigging
- Huma Qureshi says actresses are seen as replaceable and explains why male actors are paid more: Bigger budget for the hero because of his gender | Bollywood News
- EKU Women's Tennis travels to Lexington to face Kentucky