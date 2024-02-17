No. 8 Notre Dame 14, No. 1 North-West 10

Exactly one year ago, graduate student forward Izzy Scane scored 10 goals at Ryan Fieldhouse to propel her team to superiority in the battle of the Midwest's preeminent powers. Now bragging rights were up for grabs again in a heated matchup between the ACC and Big Ten.

Six days removed from a season-opening win over Syracuse, No. 1 Northwestern hit the road for a faceoff Friday against high-flying No. 8 Notre Dame. Coach Kelly Amonte Hiller's team had won six of the last seven meetings with coach Christine Halfpenny's group.

While the Wildcats (1-1, 0-0 Big Ten) appeared to have hit cruise control early in the contest, the Fighting Irish (3-0, 0-0 ACC) held off their vaunted invaders to secure a 14-10. upset victory. Friday's result marked the hosts' first-ever upset against a No. 1-ranked opponent.

Just 78 seconds into the game, Notre Dame midfielder Kasey Choma had a sure-fire chance in front of a half-empty cage. However, student goalkeeper Molly Laliberty jumped over the posts to deny Choma's effort.

Graduate student forward Dylan Amonte opened the scoring for the Cats after six scoreless minutes. Scane and graduate student forward Erin Coykendall added conversions to put NU up 3-0 in the final three and a half minutes of the first frame.

Although the 'Cats appeared firmly in control, Notre Dame forward Jackie Wolak pulled the hosts back with just under 90 seconds left in the quarter. Wolak followed a subsequent goal from forward Madison Ahern to tie the score at three apiece after one period.

Choma's behind-the-back burst put the Fighting Irish ahead 4-3 – NU's first deficit this season. With Scane and the graduate student midfielder each scoring a goal, Notre Dame forward Abby Maichin answered the bell twice to give her team a 6-5 lead with 5:32 left in the game. half-time.

After Scane found Coykendall for the equalizer, Ahern and Fighting Irish midfielder Kelly Denes scored back-to-back scores to solidify an 8-6 halftime advantage for Notre Dame.

Once the second half began, sophomore forward Madison Taylor split the difference on a free position chance on Broadway. Amonte appeared to deliver the game-tying shot about midway through the third quarter, but officials ruled it out.

More than 10 minutes after Taylor's goal, Fighting Irish forward Arden Tierney transformed into a hand-gunned sniper to extend Notre Dame's lead to two, but junior midfielder Emerson Bohlig scored his first goal of the season in a vital moment to cut the lead to 9-8. entering the last 15 minutes.

Three minutes and three seconds into the fourth quarter, Taylor found the twine to tie the game at nine. The sophomore then found junior defender Sammy White in transition to propel the Cats to a 10-9 lead.

Just when NU looked ready to prowl, Fighting Irish midfielder Keelin Schlaegete, Wolak and Ahern scored three straight goals to give Notre Dame a 12-10 advantage with 5 minutes, 29 seconds left.

As the Cats entered a late man-down scenario, Wolak fired a circus shot to extend the Fighting Irish's lead to three goals – an insurmountable advantage to overcome in critical moments.

Here are three takeaways from NU's road loss to Notre Dame.

1. Fighting the Irish Big Three erases 13 minutes of superiority

Although Notre Dame launched a legion of shots toward Laliberty's goal, the 'Cats held the Fighting Irish offense in check for the first 13 minutes of the game. Notre Dame had scored 43 goals in its first eight quarters this season, but the ACC contenders appeared to hit a roadblock.

Scane and Coykendall looked poised for another scoring outburst en route to a road rout, while NU's defense worked to prevent every weapon the Fighting Irish had.

Then Wolak, Ahern and Choma struck as they did throughout their storied college careers. The dynamic trio needed just 62 seconds to blow a 3-0 deficit into thin air. In a running game, such dynamic firepower quickly shifted the momentum to the home side.

Wolak scored two quick conversions, Ahern added one sandwiched between her teammate's goals and Choma played the role of proverbial playmaker. Suddenly, Notre-Dame was at the forefront.

Ultimately, Wolak's heroics dominated the evening, as his production caused a major upset.

2. Draw problems in the second quarter, symptomatic of a changing tide

Amonte Hiller's trio won the draw control battle in last week's Syracuse showdown, but she said there were concerns the group would struggle in short spurts.

During the first quarter, the Fighting Irish held a slight advantage in the circle, mustering four draws to the visitors' three. Amonte Hiller rotated the Smith sisters as shooters Friday night, leaving junior midfielder Serafina DeMunno on the sidelines.

Notre Dame opened things up in the second quarter, running six fouls and limiting the 'Cats to just three. Denes dominated the battle for possession and helped his team take a two-goal advantage over the defending national champions before halftime.

The rim issues continued and worsened for Amonte Hiller's side during the second half, contrasting sharply with last week's production.

3. A strong Richmond contingent on both sides

After an NCAA Tournament appearance that culminated in Chapel Hill, Richmond bid farewell to two of the nation's most sought-after transfer prospects this summer. Frank and Tierney combined for 184 points in 2023, but they would now face each other for the first time in their college careers.

Both Amonte Hiller and Halfpenny are strategic players in the transfer portal. Neither is taking on a wave of transfers, but rather looking to find the missing pieces of the puzzle that fit their established systems.

While the Fighting Irish landed at Tierney, Frank took his talents to the lakeside. Frank and Tierney each found the scoresheet on Friday night and played a vital role in their respective teams' quest for a notable early-season result.

