Tral Youth makes their Bollywood dreams come true

Aqib Gulzar, a youngster from Noorpora area of ​​Tral in south Kashmir's Pulwama district, is gradually moving closer to realizing his Bollywood dreams.

After years of struggle and hard work, the young actor from Tral has managed to carve a niche for himself in the world of glamor and entertainment.

Over the past two years, he has played good roles in films and TV series after playing many nondescript roles. To reach this stage, Aqib, coming from a rural background with intact centuries-old traditions, had to face a lot of negative behavior from his friends, relatives and other members of society.

Breaking stereotypes and taboos, Aqib stayed strong to pursue his acting dreams and achieved what he had dreamed of. Recalling his debut in Bollywood as a junior artist, Aqib recounted that a nondescript role in the Vishal Bharadwaj-directed film Haider in 2013 was his first tryst with Bollywood.

He said that in 2013, the team of the film Haider was shooting in Srinagar. Coincidentally, at the same time, he was visiting his maternal grandparents in Dalgate area of ​​Srinagar.

He rushed to the scene of the shooting as a spectator. Through local contacts, he managed to gain access to Haider's casting team, pleading with them for a role as a junior artist. “I was given the role of a soldier to play in Haider,” he said, adding that he had a nondescript cameo in the film starring Shahid Kapoor, but that lit the fire. spark of acting in him.

The boy Tral, from a modest family, ventured into the world of theater to develop his acting talent.

At the same time, he continued his studies and after graduating, Aqib began doing many odd jobs to take responsibility for his family. “I have appeared in a number of films like Rocky Prem Ki Khani, Satya Prem Ki Katha, Love Kush series and two other web series,” he said, adding that it was after the government announced the film policy of Jammu and Kashmir that new opportunities have been created. knocked on his door.

Aqib, known as Aqib Souba in the theater world, revealed that Jammu and Kashmir's film policy has turned out to be a boon for many local actors like him.

“This policy has opened a window for local artists,” he said, adding that he got a recurring role in Pashmina, Dhaage Mohabbat Ke, a romantic television series that aired on Sony SAB since October 25, 2023.

Aqib revealed that he is playing a negative role in the romance series filmed in Kashmir and Mumbai. “I play the role of the main antagonist's assistant,” he said, adding that he had already appeared in the 96th episode broadcast on SAB and would feature in four to five more episodes.

Aqib revealed that he played a good character in the film Leo besides featuring in Mission Rafa and Article 370. “I also have a good role in the upcoming South Indian film SK21,” he -he declared, adding after his appearance on the small screen: his fight and his perseverance were recognized by his friends, relatives and colleagues.

Aqib received many congratulatory calls and messages, including from people taunting him for wasting his time chasing a distant dream. Furthermore, he also participated in three modeling shows after winning the Mr. Authentic and Mr. Universe titles.

Aqib also appears in different music videos. Aqib urges local youth to pursue their dreams with determination.

“Your talent is the greatest guide; it will take you to your destination,” he said.