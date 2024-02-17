Veteran Bengali actor Anjana Bhowmick died at 79 in Kolkata





New Delhi: Veteran Bengali actress Anjana Bhowmick has passed away. The veteran actor was rushed to a hospital in south Kolkata after he complained of breathing problems on Friday evening. She died early Saturday. Jisshu Sengupta's mother-in-law Anjana was 79 years old. Anjana's daughter Nilanjana and her husband Jishu were at the hospital with her on Saturday. Anjana Bhowmick suffered from chronic illness and age-related health problems. Her children Nilanjana and Chandana took care of her during her five to six months of bed rest. After Anjana's death, Jishu, Nilanjana and other Bengali cinema celebrities were joined in the hospital by director Srijit Mukherji, Arindam Sil and others. Anjana Bhowmick made her screen debut in the Bengali film 'Anustup Chanda' in 1964, at the age of twenty. Before the release of her debut film, she changed her name to Anjana. Anjana Bhomick background His on-screen chemistry with late actor Uttam Kumar earned him recognition; the two have collaborated on films such as 'Thana Theke Aschi', 'Chowringhee', 'Nayika Sambad' and 'Kabhi Megh'. Anjana gained recognition for her role alongside Soumitra Chatterjee in the 1967 film 'Maheshweta'. Anjana stopped working in films a long time ago. Anjana Bhowmick was born in 1944. Bhowmik was married to Anil Sharma, a naval officer. They had two daughters, Chandana and Nilanjana. The eldest daughter, Nilanjana, was an actress, as was her mother; she appeared on the TV show “Hip Hip Hurray”. But Nilanjana has also stopped performing on stage for some time, spending her time in Calcutta with Jisshu Sengupta and raising their family. Arati Bhowmick was born in Cooch Behar, Bengal Presidency, on December 30, 1944. Her father, Bibhutibhushan Bhowmick, was also an actor, so she came from a family of artists. She apparently completed her schooling in Kochbihar, later studied at Sarojini Naidu College for Women in Dum Dum, and then moved to Calcutta where she finally graduated from the University of Calcutta.

