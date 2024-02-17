Rooney Mara in intense New York restaurant drama – The Hollywood Reporter

There is a surging life force felt in every scene of Alonso Ruizpalacios' superbly acted film. The kitchen – sometimes exuberant but more often nervous, even moving dangerously towards disaster or violence. Think The bear on cocaine with a Red Bull chaser and you get a sense of the sustained intensity and simmering pressure of this murderous tragi-comedy about what the diners (mostly) don't see during a day's work at a busy restaurant in Times Square.

The Mexican writer-director has style in spades, as evidenced by the intoxicatingly textured black-and-white visuals, live-action editing, and striking use of music, from solemn choral pieces to cacophonous jazz. Although it takes too long to build to an overwrought climactic crescendo, it is a compelling vision of the immigrant experience as a hellish void in which even the apparent ballast of community, brotherhood and love can be illusory.

The kitchen The essential

An imperfect but impressive high-wire act.

Place: Berlin Film Festival (Competition)

Cast: Ral Briones Carmona, Rooney Mara, Anna Daz, Motell Foster, Oded Fehr, Laura Gmez, James Waterson, Lee R. Sellars, Eduardo Olmos

Director-screenwriter: Alonso Ruizpalacios, based on the play The kitchenby Arnold Wexler

2 hours 19 minutes

In his previous films Gueros, Museum And A police film (all three Berlin Prize winners), Ruizpalacios showed an affinity for both the French New Wave and canonical American indie eccentricity, as well as a documentarian's eye for detail. His fourth feature film, loosely adapted from the 1957 play The kitchen by the English playwright Arnold Wexler, bears the traces of all these influences, while relying on the Thoreauvian concept of labor as antithetical to dreams, even to life itself.

The winsome opening shows young Mexican immigrant Estela (Anna Díaz), recently arrived in New York, navigating with minimal English from the Staten Island Ferry via subway to The Grill, a franchise restaurant that caters to the tourist traffic in the heart of Times Square. . Encouraged by a woman from her hometown of Huachinango to recruit her son Pedro for a job, Estela arrives without an appointment and somehow persuades oily manager Luis (Eduardo Olmos) to give her a place on the production chain even if it is minor. Like most kitchen workers, she is also undocumented.

Cinematographer Juan Pablo Ramírez's fluid tracking shots as Estela makes her way through the maze of corridors are mesmerizing. The camera plays as important a role as the actors in telling the story.

In short order, Ruizpalacios gives a rudimentary introduction to the various personalities Estela will be working alongside, while quickly throwing narrative balls that stay in the air throughout. These include a crisis when accountant Mark (James Waterston) discovers more than $800 missing from the previous evening's catch, forcing Luis to question the reception and kitchen staff; hostility between Pedro (Raúl Briones) and his fellow cook Max (Spenser Granese), on whom he pulled a knife yesterday; and American waitress Julia (Rooney Mara)'s decision to terminate her pregnancy, a choice opposed by the baby's father, Pedro.

As the autocratic leader (Lee R. Sellars) attempts to maintain order with fits of rage and threats of dismissal, the scene continually teeters on the edge of chaos. And that's even before a soda machine breaks and floods the kitchen with cherry Coca-Cola. The clear hierarchical delineations, from owner Rashid (Oded Fehr) down to waiter Raton (Esteban Caicedo), constitute a microcosmic distillation of America outside the walls of The Grill, full of the frustrations of trying to even move what a twisted one on the scale. .

Pedro is a singularly fascinating central character, played by A police film direct Briones as a prankster, a hopeless romantic, and an abrasive jerk, constantly picking fights. Much of the film's vitality comes directly from his performance. A scene in which he exercises his charms on Julia while she cleans the lobster tank is as sexually charged as another in which they fuck each other in the freezer room.

In what is more of an ensemble role, not a leading role, Mara excels at balancing Julia's feelings for Pedro with the reserve of a level-headed woman already juggling responsibilities and sharp enough not to compromising one's own needs and choices. Where Pedro clings to the idea that their child might be the only good thing to come out of their toxic job, Julia's eyes remain open to reality and the daily struggle for survival shared by most of the characters.

Yet the open secret that Pedro and Julia need to raise $800 to cover her abortion makes him the prime suspect in the alleged theft, eating away at all his composure. Pedro also clings to Rashid's promise to help sort out his paperwork and give him the legal right to stay in the United States, while his colleagues roll their eyes at this hollow assurance.

The kitchen sometimes risks overloading herself with her feverish pace, but Ruizpalacios makes a smart move by stopping for a long break of just over an hour, while a handful of employees, including Pedro, relax the Moroccan lesbian Samira (Soundos Mosbah) and the casual Black Brooklynite dessert. Guy Nonzo (Motell Foster), enjoys cigarettes and beer in an alley after the lunch rush.

They talk about their hopes and dreams, from the supposed silver bullet of money to the comfort of a loving partner. Nonzo tells the story of an Italian immigrant's first encounter with America at Ellis Island, suggesting that disappearing is the only dream worth pursuing.

Ruizpalacios sacrifices some realism with an overwritten interlude involving a homeless man (John Piper-Ferguson) who wanders in search of a meal, sparking an argument between Chef and Pedro. But the steady build-up to Pedro's spectacular breakdown — “This guy's a fucking ticking time bomb,” Samira warns — is fueled by a tension that keeps you glued. It also works that the final trigger is the justified impatience of Laura (Laura Gómez), a tough Dominican waitress also in her first day on the job and who is focused solely on getting by.

Even if the film ultimately strays too far from virtuoso theatricality, betraying its origins, The kitchen is a gripping reflection on the dehumanizing drudgery of work and how its harrowing routines stifle hope. A small spot of color in the final shots indicates the key force that endures in what Thoreau described as “this incessant business.”