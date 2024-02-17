Dakota Johnson's Madam Web Tour Broke Us All

What is it about Platinum quality baby nepo Dakota Johnson, who makes her such a viral clip and quote machine? Best known for the Fifty Shades franchise, 2018s Sighs remake, and foreshadowing the fall of Ellen DeGeneres' public image, it seems to occupy a specific and incomprehensible place in the public imagination. Concrete example ? THE Madame Web press tour, which has forced her to confront questions both predictable and insane (and even a real earthquake) while breathless headlines vainly attempt to piece together where, exactly, she came from . Does she hate the movie, or are we just not used to it? unfiltered celebrity press tours more?

These days, it's rare for a celebrity to speak out against the funhouse talk that often surrounds them. In the age of endless media training, stars like Johnson and Cillian Murphy (who is notoriously allergic to memes and press tours) are a dying breed. A messy celebrity press tour It's a beautiful thing, but in my eyes, Johnsons has been subject to a lot of decontextualization and misinterpretation. I don't think she hates Madame Web as much as the brainless machine that made it. This whole ordeal brings to mind a line from Johnson's recent speech. Saturday Night Live monologue: I'm just not good at talking to journalists, she said. I think the big problem is that I say things and then they write them down. And it's not fair because most of the time I'm joking.

As seen during his anxiety-inducing moment with Ellen, Johnson seems allergic to bullshit. Asked last month about a widely remembered topic Madame Web lineHe was in the Amazon with my mother when she was researching spiders just before she died, she asked the HuffPost United Kingdom reporter why the line had gone viral in the first place. He happily explained that maybe it was the lack of context, but she pressed further: Right? any of them sentence out of context, out of context?

Speaking of words taken out of context, let's discuss a Johnson quote that went viral this week. Want to pop tweeted a quote from Johnson with the description Dakota Johnson about his relationship with her Madame Web [sic] co-stars. The statement in question: It was so much fun having them around. The three of them really bonded and then there was me. Readers interpreted this to mean that Johnson may have been avoiding her co-stars, but in reality she was humorously responding to a question about the generation gap between her and her younger colleagues.

As seen in the full clip, which Pop Crave included in response below their original tweet, Entertainment tonight Journalist Ash Crossan originally asked Johnson the question after airing a clip of her character, Cassie, being trolled by her three young co-stars. There's a generation gap between these girls and Cassie, Crossan said. What was your relationship like with the three girls on set as actresses? His full answer: It was very similar. I love them, and I think they're so talented, and it was so fun having them around, and the three of them really bonded. And then there was me. Johnson may not have become best friends with her co-stars, but it doesn't seem like she's given them the cold shoulder either.

Next, we should look at the viral quotes that Johnson didn't see Madame Web. Yes, she confirmed several times that she hadn't seen him Madame Web and has no plans to do so any time soon. I don't know when I'll see him, she said Magic Radio last month. A day. At the same time, Johson seemed to confirm during the same interview that she doesn't watch most of his films. When asked if she tends to stay for her movie premieres or go to dinner, she said the latter. For me, she says, not watching my films is like taking care of yourself.

Johnson reiterated her confirmation that she had never seen Madame Web during her MTV interview this week, where she also discussed what attracted her to the project. I never planned to star in a superhero movie, she said, but I read the script and loved the idea of ​​a young woman having her superpower as a spirit and using it to change the future so that it is a better outcome for others. .

Whatever you think of Johnson's avoidance of his own filmography, it doesn't appear to be specific to Madame Webeven though she's only seen, as she told MTV, 4 percent of all the Marvel movies, or 15 minutes of one.

A few publications also cited Johnson's comments about the absolutely psychotic experience of filming in front of a blue screen as evidence that she did not enjoy her time on Madame Webbut in the original Weekly Entertainment interview in which she shared it, she actually made this statement to emphasize her confidence in her director, SJ Clarkson.

I trusted him so much, Johnson said THIS. I've never really done a movie where you're on a blue screen, and there are fake explosions going off, and someone goes: Explosion! and you act like there's an explosion. For me it was absolutely psychotic. I was like, I don't know if this is going to be good at all! I hope I did a good job! But I trusted him. She works so hard and she hasn't taken her eyes off this film since we started.

It's not as if Johnson has avoided the usual promotional quotes, either. During her Entertainment tonight interview, she vivaciously discussed her character's backstory and what makes her relatable, all the usual boring stuff that, of course, hasn't been covered much. Talk with the Podcast Inside Total FilmJohnson even confirmed that she would return in the future Madame Web films if asked. If they want me to come back, I definitely will,” she said. “I have no idea what's in store for us.”

Given both Johnson's reputation as an agent of chaos and negative reviews Madame Web has generated, it's no surprise that people assume the worst when they read snippets of what she said. At the same time, the way various articles and social media accounts have phrased his quotes feels like a nice demonstration of how the pursuit of virality inevitably obscures meaning. It's much more exciting to think that Johnson is bashing Madame Web more particularly than confronting his misgivings about the broader decadence of Hollywood.

Some of Johnson's best Madame Web the quotes have nothing to do with the film itself. She confessed his hatred for his past time Office, told MTV about the time a casting team called her pretentious for daring to shake their hands and, more notably, decried how dark the entertainment industry had become. As she said OfficialThe people who run the streaming platforms don't trust the creatives or the artists to know what's going to work, and that's just going to make us implode. It's truly heartbreaking. It's so fucking hard. It's so hard to do something. Everything I want to achieve is really different, unique and very avant-garde, no matter what.

One could take this as a direct comment on the film she's promoting, but it seems more likely that she's speaking to a larger truth, one that may be perilous to point out to her less connected peers. She might find all the nepo baby talk incredibly boring and boring, But hello! At least when it comes to the fragility of Hollywood, this nepo baby is using its platform for good.