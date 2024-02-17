Bollywood Newswrap, February 17: Aditya Roy Kapur-Ananya Panday to attend Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani wedding; Suhani Bhatnagar, Aamir Khan's Dangal co-star, dies





Trigger warning: This article contains mention of death. On February 17, Bollywood witnessed a mix of important events, ranging from exciting to tragic. According to reports, Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur are set to attend Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's wedding in Goa, adding an element of excitement to the day. However, amid the anticipation and celebrations, the industry also mourned the passing of Suhani Bhatnagar, who played young Babita Phogat in the acclaimed film Dangal. His untimely passing at the age of 19 cast a shadow of sadness over the day, reminding us of the fragility of life. Let's explore the notable moments of Bollywood on February 17. Here are the top 5 Bollywood news for February 17, 2024 1.Aditya Roy Kapur-Ananya Panday to attend Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani wedding According to News18, Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday are expected to grace the upcoming wedding of Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani. The much-awaited event is scheduled to take place in Goa on February 21 this month. Reportedly, several Bollywood celebrities are expected to attend the celebration, adding to the grandeur of this special day. 2.Suhani Bhatnagar dies at 19 According to Zee News, Suhani Bhatnagar, known for her role in Dangal, died tragically at the age of 19 on Saturday (February 17) morning. Reports say that the young actress had been unwell for some time and was undergoing treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), New Delhi. His last rites are expected to take place at Ajronda Crematorium in Sector 15, Faridabad. The news of his untimely demise left the industry and his fans in mourning. 3.Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are gearing up to get married in South Goa on February 21. Just before their wedding festivities, the couple visited the Siddhivinayak temple to seek blessings. Rakul looked radiant in a stunning pink anarkali suit, complemented by tied up hair and stylish sunglasses. Meanwhile, the groom-to-be, Jackky, oozed charm in a dashing parrot green kurta, showcasing his signature style. 4.Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations begin The pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are in full swing in Jamnagar. The festivities began on February 16 with the traditional Lagan Lakhvanu ceremony. This Gujarati custom involves presenting the Kankotri wedding invitation to the deities as a sacred call for blessings for the upcoming union. 5.Rajkumar Santoshi sentenced to 2 years in prison According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, Rajkumar Santoshi has been sentenced to two years in jail by the Jamnagar court in connection with a check bouncing case. Further, the court ordered him to deposit double the amount owed to the complainant, Ashok Lal. READ ALSO : FEEDBACK: When Dangal's Suhani Bhatnagar praised Aamir Khan for his fatherly advice; “There are many human beings”

