



It's been a while since the former CBS CEO and the so-called #MeToo Horror Show The Luneves was making headlines, but his name made headlines Friday night. This time, it's because he agreed to pay an $11,250 fine to the city of Los Angeles, due to his relationship with a retired police officer with ties to Scientology. Moonves, who led CBS from 2003 to 2018, was the subject of an August 2018 article revealing multiple allegations of sexual harassment and assault. Other women came forward after its publication to share additional stories, and an internal investigation by the network appeared to confirm many of these claims and raised new allegations. Investigators then wrote that Moonves engaged in multiple acts of serious, non-consensual sexual misconduct in and outside the workplace, before and after he arrived at CBS in 1995. Moonves repeatedly denied all allegations. allegations made against him. Richard Branson is flanked by former Los Angeles City Councilman Tom LaBonge (left) and Los Angeles Police Department Hollywood Division Commander Cory Palka at the unveiling of the Star of the Year ceremony Hollywood Walk of Fame in Branson, October 16, 2018. ROBYN BECK/Getty Images In 2022, the New York Attorney General's Office released its own report on the allegations against Moonves, including the explosive claim that a Los Angeles Police Department captain worked with CBS to cover up the accusations against Moonves in the years preceding the exhibition. Although the report does not name the officer in question, the LAPD did, telling the LA Times that the allegedly complicit cop was a retired commander Salary Corywho was captain of the Hollywood station at the time of the report. Someone walked into the station about a few hours ago and made allegations against your boss about sexual assault, Palka said in a Nov. 10, 2017, voicemail left for a CBS executive, according to the New report. York AG. It's confidential, as you know, but call me. A subsequent investigation by the LA Times revealed even more details about Palka, including a revelation that the former LAPD captain sent Moonves a note saying, “I will always stand by you, stand by you and pledge allegiance to you” as the news allegations against him were spreading. Palka, who had developed a relationship with Moonves after working as a security guard for the Grammy Awards, secretly provided Moonves and CBS executives with updates on the LAPD investigation as well as personal details about the accuser alleged and slipped CBS a copy of the accusers. report, the LA Times reported. This information allowed CBS to begin investigating the victim's personal situation and that of her family, the New York AG report said. The news prompted the actress Léa Remini manifest with his own concerns about Palka, sharing a photo of himself with a presentation check from the Church of Scientology. Remini, a longtime critic of the Church, asked: What investigative information has he provided to Scientology over the years? Cory was in charge of the division where I filed my missing persons report on the disappearance of Shelly Miscavige, Remini wrotereferring to the alleged disappearance of the wife of the head of Scientology David Miscavige. In 2013, after leaving Scientology, I filed a missing persons report with the LAPD about Shelly. At the time I filed the report, it had been almost eight years since I had seen or heard from Shelly, Remini wrote. A few hours after I filed the missing person's report, the case was closed and the Los Angeles Police Department announced to the press that they had found Shelly, she says. “When I asked if the detectives had spoken to or seen Shelly themselves, I was told it was classified by the LAPD.”

