



Greenwich Entertainment has acquired North American rights to Aum: The cult at the end of the worldthe documentary about the cult behind the deadly 1995 Tokyo subway gas attacks. Underwater Entertainment sales and the fifth season are presented here to international buyers. Ben Braun and Chiaki Yanagimoto co-directed the Sundance 2023 selection exploring the evolution of the doomsday cult Aum, whose murderous plot aimed to murder thousands and resulted in the deaths of 13 people. The film uses historical footage and in-depth interviews to illustrate how the group evolved from a spiritual collective to a terrorist organization stockpiling weapons of mass destruction from the collapsed Soviet Union. The film is based on the book The Cult of the End of the World by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalists David E. Kaplan and Andrew Marshall. Greenwich will release the film in select theaters and on home entertainment platforms beginning in late summer. Ben and Chiaki's dramatic and chilling retelling of Aum's story, perhaps the most terrifying of all the infamous murder cults of the last half century, leaves reeling anew at the spectacle of the guru leading his followers to the murder of mass, said Greenwich co-president Édouard Arentz. Aum: The cult at the end of the world was financed by Fifth Season and produced by Submarine Deluxe. Ben Braun, Yanagimoto, Dan Braun, Josh Braun and Rick Brookwell produced and Ben Schwartz served as executive producer. Arentz negotiated the acquisition with Fifth Season and Submarine Entertainment Sales on behalf of the filmmakers.

