1 actor played the same character in 2 completely separate comedies 5 years apart





Summary Ralph Brown's characters in “Withnail & I” and “Wayne's World 2” are virtually identical, from dress sense to accent.

Dana Carvey took inspiration from Brown's character in “Withnail & I” to create Del Preston in “Wayne's World 2.”

Ralph Brown's various roles, from pirate radio DJ to crime associate, showcase his acting talent.



Star Wars actor Ralph Brown played identical characters in both Wayne's World 2 and a completely unrelated film from five years earlier. British actor Ralph Brown began working at London's legendary Scala cinema before landing the role of Danny the drug dealer in 1987. Withnail and me. Classic comedy performed Salt burnby Richard E. Grant as Withnail, and Doctor Whoit's Paul McGann as “I”, and remains a beloved cult classic to this day. Five years later, Ralph Brown was cast in Mike Myers and Dana Carvey's sequel. SNL spin-off film, Wayne's World.

Ralph Brown played legendary roadie Del Preston in Wayne's World 2joining a stacked cast including Christopher Walken and Real lies” Tia Carrère. When Wayne (Mike Myers) is visited by the ghost of Jim Morrison (Michael A. Nickles), he becomes convinced of his destiny and founds a big rock festival, “Waynestock”. Only one roadie can help Wayne and Garth (Dana Carvey) to realize their destiny, and it's Ralph Brown's Del Preston. Arriving in London, Wayne and Garth meet Del for the first time, and he bears an uncanny resemblance to Ralph Brown's sinister drug dealer from Withnail and me. Related Why Wayne's World 3 hasn't happened yet (and why it still might) Wayne's World is one of the most iconic films of the 1990s, and even though Wayne's World 3 hasn't happened yet, there's still reason for hope.

Ralph Brown's Withnail & I and Wayne's World 2 characters are identical

Although Ralph Brown Withnail and me And Wayne's World 2 the characters have different names, they are practically identical. When Wayne and Garth visit Del Preston in London, he lives in an apartment that has the exact same decor as Withnail's in London.. There's the same striped wallpaper, the same fireplace and the same clock on the mantle. Danny and Del also dress very similarly and have the same long hair and London accent. Wayne's World 2 takes place more than 20 years later Withnail and meso Del's hair is slightly grayer, but the two characters are practically the same person.

Published in 1996, “Withnail and I”: the scenario, 10th anniversary edition revealed that Dana Carvey saw a repertory screening of the film in Los Angeles while writing Wayne's World 2. Ralph Brown's Danny left a lasting impression on Carvey, who made the decision to include a “spiritual retaliation” of Withnail and methe drug dealer rather than an explicit depiction of the same character. This is how Del Preston was born and became a late addition to the history of Wayne's World 2. What else do you know about Ralph Brown

Dana Carvey wasn't the only fan of Withnail and me in Hollywood, like Alien 3 director David Fincher attempted to bring together the cast of the film. Ralph Brown was chosen Alien 3 as Francis Aaron, assistant to Superintendent Harold Andrews (Brian Glover), while Paul McGann played mass murderer Walter Gollic. Fincher proposed the character of Dr. Jonathan Clemens to Richard E. Grant, hoping to complete the trio, but Clemens was played by Game Of Thrones” Charles Dance in the final film. Ralph Brown also had a small role as pilot Ric Olié in Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace. Ralph Brown played another 1960s kid as Bob in Richard Curtis' pirate radio comedy. The boat that rocked. Like Danny in Withnail and me and Del in Wayne's World 2Bob didn't really know what else was out there for him beyond '60s music and culture. Most recently, Ralph Brown appeared in the Paramount+ film sexy beast as Roger Riley, a criminal associate of Gal Dove (James McArdle) and Don Logan (Emun Elliot). As a prequel to Jonathan Glazer's film of the same name, sexy beast is set in the 1990s, the same decade that Ralph Brown's Del Preston helped make Waynestock in Wayne's World 2.



sexy beast

broadcast weekly on Paramount+. Wayne's World Penelope Spheeris takes the classic recurring Saturday Night Live sketch and expands it into her own movie with Wayne's World, a comedy starring Mike Myers and Dana Carvey as Wayne and Garth. The film follows the two music fans as they begin to climb the ladder of success by presenting their public show in their basement to a worldwide audience after “selling” it, thus leading them stuck in a situation where they lose creative control of their passion. project – and must find a way to take it back.

