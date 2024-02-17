Barrio Social brings Mediterranean flavor to Vail





Calamari with Fideo, calamari, PEI mussels, baby clams, saffron aioli, lobster tail, Ongos Logrono; mushrooms, garlic, parsley and Pulpo Gallegos; octopus with pluncha, potatoes, paprika.

Dominique Taylor/EAT Magazine Rumor has it that Colorado has 300 days of sunshine a year. However, when temperatures plummet and swirling snow throws gravity out of whack, there's a place in Vail to escape to: Barrio Social. Here, guests are transported to the sunny shores of the Costa del Sol or Costa Blanca. Have a glass of sparkling cava and relax, you are now in the Mediterranean. Walk through the space and the luminous glow of the “new” sets the stage for experience. Basque cheesecake with caramel sauce. Dominique Taylor/EAT Magazine “A lot of people agree: It’s one of the most beautiful spaces in Vail,” said Michael Blumenauer, executive chef at Barrio Social. “It’s brand new high-end equipment, a brand new bar, etc. People are excited about the space itself.” From the expansive patio with an eye-catching fire window to the open kitchen that flows into the bar, the Barrio Social team operates in a well-choreographed dance. Everyone is involved, which makes the energy of this intimate restaurant almost palpable and social. But the menu is the defining factor at Barrio Social. Showcasing Mediterranean cuisine with an emphasis on Spanish and Iberian flavors, seafood is the star. Support local journalism Make a donation “There’s a lot of emphasis on seafood products,” says Blumenauer. “We have great suppliers and we get fresh seafood six days a week. We rely on ingredients and preparations that you will not find in other restaurants. Tapas culture in Spain is perhaps the tastiest way to experience a region; Barrio Social continues this tradition. Order a glass of draft Spanish beer or Iberian wine, then head to the case of glass pintxos (pronounced “pinchos”). With every available bite on display, you can mix and match to your heart's content until your stomach screams “enough!” » A selection from the rotating selection of pintxos found in the counter window. Mix and match as desired. Dominique Taylor/EAT Magazine “The menu of tapas and pintxos rotates,” Blumenauer said. “Ceasar Alvarez is our sous chef and he has 50 different ideas that he can pull out of his head and they’re all great.” Blumenauer says this ability to be creative and change offerings daily allows the staff to be creative. It's also exciting for guests: an ever-changing afternoon experience that feels like a new adventure with each visit. Interesting fact: tapas and pintxos are not the same thing. Tapas are generally smaller versions of a dish; Pintxos are snacks made with a few ingredients and served on a piece of bread with a toothpick. Entree offerings will also change based on availability, but even with a quick perusal of the menu, some dishes stand out. Take the Squid Ink Fideo, a signature dish that highlights shrimp, squid, clams and lobster on a bed of squid ink-infused pasta. Or consider monkfish Pimentn (also known as “sea devil”), served blackened with fig vinaigrette and tempura asparagus. “We call it ‘the poor man’s lobster,’” Blumenauer said. “I don’t think anyone (else) in town eats monkfish. We ate it on special at La Bottega (Barrio Social's partner restaurant) and everyone loved it. For those who prefer their dishes from the land rather than the sea, Barrio Social keeps the Spanish style alive with pork secreto ibrico with Manchego potatoes and bone-in ribeye with chimichurri and wild mushrooms. In the heart of Vail Village, Barrio Social is a destination that attracts those looking for something different, a blend of the spirit of the mountains and the flavors of the Mediterranean.

